Trial date set in federal suit involving RCSO deputy's K-9

A search of the vehicle after the arrest turned up marijuana.

Attorney William Sulton is representing McCollum in federal court.

The suit alleges McCollum’s constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment were violated four times through the alleged excessive use of force demonstrated by Drewitz and his use of a K-9 and because Drewitz used his taser multiple times — allegedly even after McCollum was in handcuffs.

“Mr. McCullum immediately gave himself up and stopped,” Sulton said. “Despite the fact that Mr. McCollum had surrendered and was not resisting, Deputy Drewitz refused to intervene to stop his dog from viciously biting Mr. McCollum’s legs numerous times.”

In the body camera footage, McCollum can be heard saying, “I give up” and “get this dog off me.”

The footage from Drewitz’s body cam shows McCollum with his hands in the air. He can be heard saying, “All right, I’ll stop,” as the dog appears to bite him, at which point he is tased in the chest by Drewitz.

Later, after the K-9 has been pulled off by Drewitz, the dog gets loose and again appears to bite McCollum on the left shoulder and right arm before being pulled back again.