Trial date set in federal suit involving RCSO deputy's K-9

RACINE — A Racine man has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming his Fourth Amendment rights were violated during an arrest. The suit alleges a Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was allowed to repeatedly bite the man and a deputy tased him after he surrendered following a foot chase in 2018.
Deandre R. McCollum claimed in the suit that Deputy Edward Drewitz allowed his K-9 partner to repeatedly bite him (McCollum) on the legs, shoulder and arm, even after he was handcuffed on the ground.
The trial is set to begin on Oct. 17, 2022.
Case history
On Aug. 13, 2018, Deputy Drewitz reported that he observed a person get into a vehicle and get out again with a pizza box.
The driver of the vehicle was McCollum.
Suspicious, Drewitz attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by McCollum purportedly because the window tint on his vehicle was too dark.
The deputy alleged that a vehicle pursuit ensued on Main Street that reached speeds of 65 mph before McCollum swerved to miss another vehicle and crashed.
McCollum, who was unarmed, fled on foot but fell to the ground with the K-9 on his heels, after which he was repeatedly bitten by Drewitz’s K-9.
A search of the vehicle after the arrest turned up marijuana.
The plaintiff
Attorney William Sulton is representing McCollum in federal court.
The suit alleges McCollum’s constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment were violated four times through the alleged excessive use of force demonstrated by Drewitz and his use of a K-9 and because Drewitz used his taser multiple times — allegedly even after McCollum was in handcuffs.
“Mr. McCullum immediately gave himself up and stopped,” Sulton said. “Despite the fact that Mr. McCollum had surrendered and was not resisting, Deputy Drewitz refused to intervene to stop his dog from viciously biting Mr. McCollum’s legs numerous times.”
In the body camera footage, McCollum can be heard saying, “I give up” and “get this dog off me.”
The footage from Drewitz’s body cam shows McCollum with his hands in the air. He can be heard saying, “All right, I’ll stop,” as the dog appears to bite him, at which point he is tased in the chest by Drewitz.
Later, after the K-9 has been pulled off by Drewitz, the dog gets loose and again appears to bite McCollum on the left shoulder and right arm before being pulled back again.
McCollum can be heard repeatedly pleading for help.
“Deputy Drewitz’s clearly unlawful conduct caused Mr. McCollum physical pain, emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life, and resulted in permanent scarring and nerve pain,” the complaint alleges.
Defendant’s response
The county is denying all allegations. It is calling McCollum’s injuries superficial — McCollum had yelled “My legs are broke” during the incident, but that didn’t turn out to be the case — and asserted Drewitz’s qualified and discretionary immunity.
The response argued the plaintiff was the person breaking the law by driving with tinted windows, endangering the public by fleeing from law enforcement, and having marijuana
Attorney Jacob Sosnay is representing Drewitz and the county.
“The Plaintiff’s (McCollum’s) conduct was, at all times relevant to this lawsuit, in contravention of Wisconsin law and concern for public safety,” Sosnay wrote in the defendants’ response to the complaint.
The attorney twice raised doubts that the plaintiff’s statements during the encounter were genuine.
Sosnay wrote that a “reasonable officer” would not “have understood that the Plaintiff’s claims of surrender, if any, were genuine given the totality of the circumstances or that the Plaintiff was no longer a threat to officers or general public safety.”
Sosnay claimed that the K-9 “continued to engage with the Plaintiff” until such a time as McCollum was compliant.
He concluded by arguing any injuries suffered by McCollum were caused by his own actions and Drewitz “acted in good faith and was not motivated by malice or intent to harm.”
Relief
The plaintiff is requesting a number of things from the federal court, including a declaration that Deputy Drewitz’s actions were in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
McCollum also requested damages for physical pain, emotional pain, and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by the jury in all three cases.
He further asked to be compensated for attorney fees.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.