Trial date set in alderman's case

RACINE — A trial date has been set for the City of Racine alderman who allegedly fled from a traffic stop in February.

Edwin Santiago, 35, was charged with two felonies: fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Santiago was in court on Friday for a status hearing.

At that time, the trial was set for October 26, 27, and 28. The final pretrial conference was set for 9:45 a.m. on October 5.

Judge Timothy Boyle will preside over the trial.

Case history

According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Michael Trongeau, of the Caledonia Police Department, first observed the vehicle being driven by Santiago heading south on Douglas Avenue at 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 20 near Saint Rita’s Road, just south of Four Mile Road.

Using the in-squad moving radar, Trongeau clocked Santiago’s vehicle traveling at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone, at which point Trongeau reported that he turned his vehicle around and sped up to catch up to the car Santiago was driving.