Trial date set in alderman's case

RACINE — A trial date has been set for the City of Racine alderman who allegedly fled from a traffic stop in February.
Edwin Santiago, 35, was charged with two felonies: fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Santiago was in court on Friday for a status hearing.
At that time, the trial was set for October 26, 27, and 28. The final pretrial conference was set for 9:45 a.m. on October 5.
Judge Timothy Boyle will preside over the trial.
Case history
According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Michael Trongeau, of the Caledonia Police Department, first observed the vehicle being driven by Santiago heading south on Douglas Avenue at 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 20 near Saint Rita’s Road, just south of Four Mile Road.
Using the in-squad moving radar, Trongeau clocked Santiago’s vehicle traveling at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone, at which point Trongeau reported that he turned his vehicle around and sped up to catch up to the car Santiago was driving.
The officer alleged Santiago changed lanes without signaling in front of another vehicle, at which point Santiago increased his speed “at an astonishing rate,” allegedly reaching 84 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Trongeau reported that he pursued Santiago’s vehicle for about a mile before Santiago applied the brakes and pulled over near Short Street in the City of Racine.
Santiago denied at the scene that he was attempting to flee. He subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He was charged with first-offense OWI, a traffic offense, in addition to the two felonies.