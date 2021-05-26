Trial date set for man charged in death of infant son

RACINE — A trial date has been set in the case of the man accused of the February 2019 death of his infant son, who was 3 months old.
Jeremy Marquez, 27, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
Marquez was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a status hearing. After a conference with defense and prosecution counsel, a six-day jury trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 1.
Judge Robert Repischak is presiding over the case.
The Racine Police Department and paramedics were dispatched on February 22, 2019, to the 2000 block of Summit Avenue on the report of an infant who was not breathing.
The infant, who was 3 months old, was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa. Life-saving measures were not successful and the infant was pronounced dead.
A subsequent investigation determined the infant had injuries that resulted in death and its death was ruled a homicide.
After an investigation by the RPD, the primary suspect was identified as the infant’s father, Marquez, who was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
In March 2019, a psychologist’s report determined the defendant was not competent to stand trial; however, it also stated with treatment the defendant’s competency could be restored.