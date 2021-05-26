 Skip to main content
Trial date set for man charged in death of infant son
Trial date set for man charged in death of infant son

Jeremy Marquez

Jeremy Marquez was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday where a November trial date was set in the death of his infant son.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — A trial date has been set in the case of the man accused of the February 2019 death of his infant son, who was 3 months old.

Jeremy Marquez, 27, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Marquez was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a status hearing. After a conference with defense and prosecution counsel, a six-day jury trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 1.

Judge Robert Repischak is presiding over the case.

The Racine Police Department and paramedics were dispatched on February 22, 2019, to the 2000 block of Summit Avenue on the report of an infant who was not breathing.

The infant, who was 3 months old, was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa. Life-saving measures were not successful and the infant was pronounced dead.

A subsequent investigation determined the infant had injuries that resulted in death and its death was ruled a homicide.

After an investigation by the RPD, the primary suspect was identified as the infant’s father, Marquez, who was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

In March 2019, a psychologist’s report determined the defendant was not competent to stand trial; however, it also stated with treatment the defendant’s competency could be restored.

In May 2019, Marquez was found competent to stand trial.

In June 2019, proceedings continued and the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Judge Robert Repischak

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak presided over Jeremy Marquez's hearing on Tuesday.
Donohoo and Moore

The Racine County District Attorney's Office was represented by Diane Donohoo, left, and the defendant was represented by Adrienne Michelle Moore.
Jeremy Marquez

Marquez
