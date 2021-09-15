Trial called off as 74-year-old defendant opts to plead guilty to crash that killed teen bicyclist

RACINE — The day a trial was supposed to begin for a man accused of hitting a bicyclist with his vehicle and driving away, leaving the teenager to die in a ditch, was halted Tuesday when the defendant opted to plead guilty.

Johnny Lee Taylor Sr., 74, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty to the charge of hit-and-run involving death.

A sentencing hearing was set for 10 a.m. Nov. 22.

Case history

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched on Jan. 7, 2019 at 10:46 p.m. to Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) near Hansche Road for a report of an unconscious person lying in the ditch.

The victim was later identified as Teren Cagle, 18, who was transported to the hospital, where he died of head and internal injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the scene, officers found Cagle’s badly damaged bike.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from a nearby home showed the teenager riding southbound on Highway 32 when a vehicle came up close from behind and struck the bicyclist.