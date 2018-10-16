RACINE — A gas station surveillance video will show that Jonathan Bell was one of the men who shot and killed Dashaun Jordan last year, a prosecutor told the jury Tuesday on the opening day of Bell’s trial.
Bell, who is already serving time at the Dodge County Correctional Institution in Waupun for another crime, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, all as a repeat offender, in the Aug. 6, 2017, shooting death of Jordan. Jordan, who was 20, died from a single bullet to the back of his head in the alley near the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, the prosecutor told the 12-person jury.
Bell, 23 at the time of the homicide and also known as “Jon-Jon,” of the 2200 block of Washington Avenue, was one of two men who shot at and killed Jordan, 20, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams alleged.
Also allegedly involved was then 17-year-old Rytrell Earl of the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive. He pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime in the case, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and is expected to take the witness stand during Bell’s trial. The four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide were dismissed but read into the court record.
Prosecutor’s account
Tanck-Adams told the jury that Jordan had been part of a group of five people who had left a fish fry and were heading toward the Olive Street area. On the way, at about 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., they decided to stop at A.D. United Petroleum, a gas station at 1917 16th St., for some beer, soda and chips.
“The person that you’re not going to hear from is Dashaun Jordan,” Tanck-Adams said, “and you’re not going to hear from Dashaun Jordan because he’s dead. And he’s dead from a .45 bullet to the back of the head that was shot out of the gun by Jonathan Bell.”
She said Jordan — who police say was not a gang member — had just graduated from high school and was known for his athleticism. He started down an alley ahead of the others, she said.
Bell and the others, in a white Dodge Charger, turned into the same alley and then backed into a driveway, Tanck-Adams said, and waited. One of the three, a 16-year-old, stayed in the car, she said.
Bell and Earl got out and fired their guns, she said. Jordan saw them and turned to head back toward the gas station, Tanck-Adams said, but suffered a gunshot to the head, fell and died.
Police found seven bullet casings, she said; the eighth bullet was lodged in Jordan’s head.
The four counts of attempted homicide filed against Bell are for the other four people who were in the group that was shot at.
Defense’s contention
Defense attorney Patrick Flanagan told the jury: “I think as you hear the evidence come in, and you see the witnesses testify, and you hear about why they’re saying what they’re saying and how they’re saying it, you’re going to have some serious doubts.”
If convicted on the most serious charge, Bell could face life in prison. He has been incarcerated before and has a history of convictions dating to 2011 including theft, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering safety. He is serving time in prison for violating an extended supervision order related to a theft-robbery case.