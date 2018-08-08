RACINE — Nearly two years after 34-year-old Thomas Borglin was found dead in his Grove Avenue home, the trial of a Racine man accused of being involved in his homicide began Tuesday morning.
Bobby L. Mitton, 30, of the 3100 block of 16th Street is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor theft.
Mitton and Mecquon Jones, 33, were each charged with first-degree homicide in April 2016. Derryle Allen, 29, was also charged for his role in the fatal beating, with two counts of harboring or aiding a felon and one count of misdemeanor theft.
‘Threads of consistency’
During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen reminded the jury to use three tools to decide on a verdict: the law, evidence and common sense.
Jensen said the state had 16 witnesses including Borglin’s mother; Cesar Angeles, who found Borglin’s body; Racine police employees; the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner; Mitton’s sister; as well as the two other men charged in the incident: Jones and Allen.
“The reality is there are certain threads of consistency through the accounts that are very important here,” Jensen said.
He painted a verbal picture of the evening Borglin was allegedly killed, April 9, 2016. Jensen said Borglin, Mitton, Jones and Allen were at Borglin’s home drinking.
Borglin told the men he had done some contracting work, something in which Jensen said Mitton had experience. This caused an argument between the two, he said. “Mr. Mitton thought he (Borglin) was a fake, confronted him; there’s an altercation,” Jensen said.
Jensen said testimony conflicts as to whether Mitton picked up or pushed Borglin down, but Mitton allegedly struck Borglin, and Jones joined in. While Borglin was incapacitated, Mitton and Jones reportedly took two of his TV sets. Borglin was found dead two days later.
“It’s very sad, it’s very unfortunate; it’s a case where everyone loses,” Jensen said. “Obviously Mr. Borglin lost, his family lost. To be honest with you, Mr. Mitton’s family lost. Mr. Mitton lost. Everybody that was there lost. Everybody lost because a member of the community was killed.”
Size difference cited
Mitton’s attorney, Daniel Mitchell, opened by saying that the state and defense agree on a lot of the narrative of the evening.
“Mr. Jensen and I are going to agree on about 98 percent on this stuff here,” Mitchell said. “Four guys drinking, fight, bad words, fight may have involved Bobby, involved Mr. Borglin, and then Mecquon Jones steps in, finishes the fight and Mr. Borglin dies.”
He echoed Jensen’s sentiment that the jury should use common sense, citing Mitton and Borglin’s physical differences.
Mitchell described his client as a “slight fellow,” at 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. Borglin, he said, was described by the pathologist as “well-developed” and was approximately 6-foot-1 and weighed 200 pounds.
“People are put in weight classes for a reason. Larger generally beats up smaller,” Mitchell said. “When we are asked to use common sense, as attorney Jensen says, common sense tells us that Mr. Borglin was starting to win this fight.”
As that point, Mitchell said, Jones, who he said has known Mitton since they were children, stepped in to assist — assistance Mitchell says his client never asked for.
“Mr. Mitton is guilty of a simple fight. Not first-degree intentional homicide,” Mitchell said.
Jones, Allen resolutions
In October, Jones pleaded no contest to amended charges of first-degree reckless homicide and misdemeanor theft.
In March, he was sentenced to 55 years, split between 35 years of incarceration and 20 years of extended supervision for the first count and nine months in the Racine County Jail for the theft charge. The sentence for count two will be served concurrently.
In May 2017, Allen pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft of movable property from a person or corpse. Charges of harboring/aiding a felon and theft of movable property, less than $2,500, were dismissed, but read in.
In July 2017, Allen was sentenced to seven years, split between two years of initial incarceration and five years of extended supervision, for his role in Borglin’s murder.
Mitton’s trial is scheduled to conclude Thursday.