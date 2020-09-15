Trial begins for Webster, one of the men charged in 2019 homicide of Jose Angel Padilla

Martinez, a witness for the defense, was the one who called 911 just after Angel Padilla was shot.

Prosecutor Diane M. Donohoo acknowledged that Webster was not the shooter, and did not set out on May 22 to kill Angel Padilla. But she argued that he did take part in the planning and set up for the robbery, when he invited Martinez and Angel Padilla over to his house and let the shooter and his alleged accomplice know that the two victims were coming and that they likely would not be armed.

Defense attorney Mindy M. Nolan said that on May 22, 2019 “all of the trouble he’d (Webster) tried to avoid all of his life came to his house.”

She described him someone who had been witness to some unpleasant things, such as robberies, and learned that it was best to keep his head down and mind his own business.

“He prided himself on being a peacemaker,” Nolan said.

Nolan claims that on the day of the shooting, Webster had plans to smoke marijuana with both Martinez and Ellison and did not know about the robbery plan until Ellison and his alleged accomplice arrived at his house with a shotgun.

“Chris had just wanted to smoke after school, but Deshawn had other plans,” Nolan said.