The now-former coach of two Racine County youth target-shooting teams has been removed after he was charged with sexual assault at an out-of-state competition last summer.

Christopher Bernau, 48, of the Town of Waterford, was an assistant coach for shooting teams in the Waterford and Burlington school districts at the time of his arrest.

Bernau is fighting the misdemeanor sexual assault charge. He also is contesting a restraining order in place against him in Wisconsin.

The woman who brought forward the allegations leading to the charges, who is in her 20s, described Bernau as a family friend, according to court documents. The woman reported that Bernau touched her without permission and did not allow her to leave a cabin last summer during a national championship shooting event in Ohio.

Officials with both the Waterford and Burlington shooting teams say Bernau was removed as an assistant coach as a result of the sexual assault charge.

If convicted in a trial scheduled for Feb. 10, Bernau could face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,500.

Reported assault

The incident leading to the misdemeanor sexual assault charge — known as “sexual imposition” in Ohio — occurred during the Scholastic Clay Target Program national championship, held in July 2020 at a shooting center and campground in Marengo, Ohio.

According to court records, the woman contends that Bernau came to her cabin on the campground after hours, asking if he could use her restroom while she was working on a computer. He then allegedly sat down next to her, refused to let her move away, and told her, “You’re so hot.”

When she suggested that they both go outside, Bernau allegedly replied “No, I have a better idea,” and then began rubbing her leg and upper thigh with his hand. The woman messaged for help using the computer, and after others arrived, the police were notified and Bernau was arrested.

The woman, who lives in Kenosha County, later filed for a restraining order against Bernau, retelling her account of the incident under oath for Kenosha County Circuit Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

According to a transcript, she testified: “He started touching my thigh, my upper thigh. He was groping my thigh, and I said no.”

The Journal Times does not name victims of sexual assault.

Eric Olson, an attorney for Bernau, told the judge that what happened at the campground in Ohio was nothing more than an adult man making “a pass” at an adult woman.

“I don’t think that every pass a man makes at a woman should now become the subject of a restraining order,” Olson said, according to court documents.

The judge disagreed and issued the restraining order Dec. 4, directing Bernau to stay away from the woman he was accused of groping. A request that Bernau be required to surrender his firearms was declined by the judge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bernau’s attorneys have filed a notice that they intend to appeal the restraining order to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

Christopher Rose, an attorney representing Bernau, declined to comment for this report, and other attorneys representing the former coach could not be reached for comment.

The sexual assault charge is scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 10 in Mount Gilead, Ohio, located about halfway between Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Removals

Those close to Bernau say they have never heard of him being accused of such wrongdoing before.

“Our kids grew up together,” Waterford head shootingcoach Mike Ciezki said. “I’ve never had a reason to question his character.”

Rob Jones, coach of the Burlington shooting team, said Bernau was removed as an assistant coach because of the sexual assault charge.

All coaches for both teams are volunteers who teach kids target shooting.

The Burlington Demon Shooting Team has about 65 members, and the Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team has about 85 members. Both are open to competitors between fourth grade and college age.

Officials with both teams said they conduct background checks on all coaches.

Although neither team is officially school-sponsored, Waterford High School awards letters to team members and Burlington High School allows the team to operate as a school club.

Bernau was head coach of the Waterford team about five years ago. Last summer, he was serving as an assistant coach.

Scott Gunderson, board president of the Waterford team, said Bernau was removed from the team as soon as officials learned of the sexual assault charge. Gunderson said the team also notified Waterford High School of the situation.

“We did everything that should’ve been done,” he said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.