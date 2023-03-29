RACINE — A traffic stop over the weekend led to a Racine man facing weapons and drug charges.

Matthew Antoine Canady, 21, of the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin Street, was charged with felony counts of concealing a stolen firearm and possession of an electric weapon, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 36 in Burlington.

The passenger was identified as Canady.

The vehicle was searched and a firearm, an electric stun gun, a metal grinder and marijuana reportedly were found.

The complaint said the gun had 11 live rounds and one in the chamber, and the marijuana was found next to the gun.

Canady reportedly told officers they would find "some weed" before the search, including some in the trunk.

Canady allegedly said he had smoked marijuana 20 minutes earlier, that the driver was not aware of the items in the vehicle and that "whatever was found in the car is all mine."

The complaint said the the gun had been reported as being stolen from a man's car a month earlier, and the the marijuana that was found in the car weighed more than 200 grams.

Canady was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

