Traffic stop for speeding leads to fight between suspect and deputies on I-94; arrest made

CALEDONIA — A suspect Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling described as a "dangerous, violent, armed, drug dealing criminal" was taken into custody Wednesday morning after the suspect allegedly tried to escape officers and fought with them while trying to flee, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.

The suspect, identified as Hezekiah L. Saffold, 24, of Milwaukee, is now in Racine County Jail.

A mugshot of Saffold released by the RCSO shows the man with a swollen eye and bloody lip.

The initial traffic stop was carried out because a vehicle, a rented Kia Soul, later found to have been driven by Saffold, was going 91 mph northbound on Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road, the RCSO reported. Deputies said they later found drugs in the Kia.

Initially, officers said Saffold was compliant: he got out of the car when asked.

Upon first contact when Saffold was still in the car, officers saw a backpack in the front seat and said they later found Saffold had convictions for cocaine and heroin dealing, as well as armed robbery, from 2016 in Milwaukee County. When the deputies returned to their squad car, they reported that Saffold had moved the backpack to the backseat.

The deputies reported they then called for K9 backup.

With Saffold out of the car, the dog indicated it detected contraband and deputies moved to detain the 24-year-old, but then he "pulled away and ran back towards the driver’s door of his vehicle," according to a release.

Then, according to the RCSO: "A deputy tackled Saffold to the ground while the K9 unit bit Saffold; however, Saffold was still able to get back to his feet. The K9 unit disengaged from Saffold, who — without even looking for oncoming vehicles — ran out into traffic to get into the passenger side of the vehicle. A deputy entered the driver’s side of the vehicle and pushed the button to turn off the vehicle.

"Saffold got into the driver’s area of the vehicle, tried to start the vehicle, and tried to place the vehicle into gear. The K9 unit bit Saffold a second time and an electronic control weapon — 'ECW,' also known as a Taser — was deployed without effect. The deputies continued to physically struggle with Saffold who was assaulting them and trying to escape. A deputy deployed their ECW (a second time) and another deputy deployed their OC (oleoresin capsicum, i.e. pepper spray).

"The deputies were able to pull Saffold out of the vehicle and force him to the ground, but Saffold was still trying to get up and continued to fight the officers. The K9 unit bit Saffold a third time and more OC spray was deployed. A Wisconsin State Trooper arrived on scene and deployed his ECW (a third time), but Saffold continued to fight the officers. An additional deputy arrived on scene and her ECW was deployed (for the fourth time) and a deputy used the ECW to 'drive stun' (the fifth ECW use) Saffold, who continued to fight the officers. Additional deputies arrived on scene. They were eventually able to force Saffold into handcuffs, and he was taken into custody.

Axon, the company that makes the Sheriff's Office's Tasers, describes the use of "drive-stun" as follows: "When using the drive-stun, push the front of the CEW firmly against the body of the subject. Simply 'touching' the (taser) against the subject is not sufficient. The subject is likely to recoil and try to get away from the (taser). It is necessary to aggressively drive the front of the (taser) into the subject for maximum effect."

With Saffold in custody, deputies reported that they called for a rescue squad to respond; an ambulance transported him to the hospital where he was cleared and then taken to jail.

The RCSO reported that "no law enforcement officers were seriously injured" beyond "scrapes and bruises."

In the backpack that was in the car, deputies reported finding the following:

A loaded, Glock 19, 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing 25 rounds plus one round in the chamber

An empty magazine

2.1 grams of cocaine

Six pills of amphetamines

Four cellphones

$1,175 in cash

In a statement, Schmaling said: “I want to publicly thank all law enforcement officers, especially Racine Deputy Sheriff’s, who put their lives on the line each-and-every day to protect the community. I also appreciate the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol in taking this dangerous, violent, armed, drug dealing criminal into custody. The courageous actions displayed today by the deputies would not be possible without the strong support from County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and the members of the Racine County Board: They ensure the Sheriff’s Office is adequately staffed, appropriately equipped, and professionally trained. At the end of the day, the Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving the community, prevailing when attacked, and safely going home to our loved ones.”

Lt. Michael Luell, RCSO public information officer, said in an email Wednesday afternoon that "Video clips (of the arrest) will be available tomorrow."