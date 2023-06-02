RAYMOND — A traffic crash allegedly resulted in the use of a Taser after a Milwaukee man allegedly hid and refused to follow Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies' commands, according to the RCSO.

Sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol were dispatched to a traffic collision on Interstate 94 southbound near Highway G, mile marker 328.5, in the Village of Raymond on Friday at 2:04 a.m., according to a news release from the RCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies observed that a black Infiniti SUV and a semi-tractor trailer were stopped in traffic and there was a large amount of debris strewn across the interstate. The deputies and troopers shut down all but the inner-most lane of I-94 southbound.

Based upon the initial investigation, the Infiniti appeared to have rear-ended the semi-tractor trailer while both vehicles were travelling southbound at highway speeds.

The operator of the Infiniti, later determined to be Terence D. Mack, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee, fled the scene on foot.

The operator stated he briefly spoke to Mack and believed Mack was intoxicated. Troopers searched the Infiniti and found numerous bags of marijuana.

The deputies deployed a thermal camera drone and located Mack hiding in the tall grass on the southwest corner of Highway G and 27th Street. An arrest team of deputies gave him verbal commands to surrender, but he ignored them.

Instead, Mack bladed his body away from the deputies and reached his right hand in the area of his waistband and pocket. Fearing for their safety, a deputy deployed her Taser, and Mack was taken into custody.

The Wisconsin State Patrol took the lead in investigating the traffic crash and took Mack to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

Mack did not consent to the blood draw and a warrant was obtained for his blood. After the warrant was authorized by a judge, Mack still would not consent to a blood draw, and law enforcement had to physically restrain Mack while the blood draw was conducted.

The Wisconsin State Patrol transported Mack to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $5,950 bail for the following recommended charges:

Hit and run

Operating while intoxicated, first offense

Possession of THC as a repeat drug offender

Resisting/obstructing

“I am proud of the teamwork demonstrated by the deputies and troopers to locate this impaired driver and hold him accountable,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated. “A sincere ‘thank you’ to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The public should know that deputies are highly trained to utilize a wide variety of skills and tools — including drones and Tasers — to perform their duties and protect the public.”

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 1, 2023 Today's mugshots: June 1 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Tocara D. McClellan Tocara D. McClellan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by felon, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer. Freddie J. Cruz Freddie J. Cruz, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle). Jennifer M. Baumann Jennifer M. Baumann, 1700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping. Ilse F. Chavez Vieyra Ilse F. Chavez Vieyra, 1500 block of May Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).