Tracking defendants with GPS anklets saves taxpayers lots of money, but only if suspects can afford it

RACINE — When a person is released on bail, they do not always just walk out immediately. Sometimes they walk out with a court-ordered ankle bracelet, the kind that uses GPS to track someone’s movements.
There are two primary advantages to this kind of release. The first is that it adds a layer of monitoring for some defendants released on bail, helping law enforcement know where they are in case they violate their bond conditions — such as going to a bar if they’re barred from drinking or going to the home of one of their victims.
The second advantage is the savings to taxpayers.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, having an inmate in jail costs taxpayers $51.46 per inmate, per day, on average. An ankle bracelet, in contrast, is an initial $120 and then $6/day afterwards; and that cost is paid by the individual on release, not by taxpayers.
Letting inmates out also releases some of the strain on the jail, which often has faced staffing shortages, and also is oftentimes preferable to defendants since they can often return to their family and enjoy some level of freedom while going through the court process rather than being stuck behind bars.
Indigent defendants
A challenge remains, however, for those defendants who have don’t have the money to pay that $120 plus $6 per day, and don’t have anyone who can help them pay for it.
Local attorney Jamie McClendon spoke of a client she had recently in that predicament.
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas was 17 years old when he was arrested for the December 2019 beating and robbery of another student. Oliver-Thomas had no money and was without a family able to raise money for his bail. So, he sat in jail.
When he finally had the opportunity to be released on a signature bond, with the stipulation that he wear an ankle bracelet, he continued to sit in jail because he did not have the required $120 initial fee nor anyone to raise that kind of money for him.
“That was the first time I noticed that a person was in custody simply because of the bracelet fee and not a cash bond,” McClendon said.
While still in jail, he got sick with COVID-19, dealing with symptoms for months, according to McClendon.
McClendon reached out to the nonprofit responsible for administering the ankle bracelet program for the county, the Racine County Alternatives Program, which was able to waive the initial fee. That flexibility likely wouldn’t have been afforded a decade ago, when a private company rather than a nonprofit ran the GPS tracking program.
RCAP
Boyd Schwartz, the supervisor of RCAP since 2016, confirmed the initial fee could be waived for indigent defendants.
“We do try to collect, but many times it is not collected,” Schwartz said.
He said the county charges defendants exactly what it costs to rent the ankle bracelet from JusticePoint, a nonprofit based in Milwaukee office, driving home the point the county is not looking to profit off of the people in the criminal justice system.
Last month, Schwartz said there were 87 people in the program and on ankle bracelets, which is higher than the norm. He said there were not necessarily more people on bracelets as a result of the pandemic. Rather, people were on them longer because courtrooms were closed and the court had a backlog of cases.
RCAP does not decide who gets an ankle bracelet and who does not. That is a decision made by the court; RCAP just runs the program on the court’s behalf.
“We’re literally carrying out the court’s orders, monitoring people while their cases are pending,” Schwartz said.
Even with RCAP’s flexibility, there still remain issues for those having to pay for the bracelet, especially if their cases drag on.
A person could go home with an ankle bracelet but be on house arrest and remain unable to work to pay the $6 daily cost of the ankle bracelet.
Under that scenario, the defendant may have to rely on a network of support — family, friends, justice organizations — to pay for the ankle bracelet. In the case of truly indigent defendants, taxpayers will pay the tab for the ankle bracelet.
Improvements
The ankle bracelet GPS monitoring system has not always been managed as well as it is now, according to McClendon, who said it has much improved in the last five years.
Before 2016, the county contracted with a private company for GPS ankle monitors.
She remembers a time when she would be in court with a client, someone clearly without resources, and the judge would pressure the person to pay their bills to this private company.
“That has definitely changed,” McClendon said. “(RCAP) understands poor people could be using these bracelets, and they’re not asking them in court about this bill, and they aren’t going to pay for a failure to keep up with these bills.”
She said RCAP probably reminds the person about that bill, but the court no longer tells her about a client owing money to a private company.