Tracking defendants with GPS anklets saves taxpayers lots of money, but only if suspects can afford it

Indigent defendants

A challenge remains, however, for those defendants who have don’t have the money to pay that $120 plus $6 per day, and don’t have anyone who can help them pay for it.

Local attorney Jamie McClendon spoke of a client she had recently in that predicament.

Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas was 17 years old when he was arrested for the December 2019 beating and robbery of another student. Oliver-Thomas had no money and was without a family able to raise money for his bail. So, he sat in jail.

When he finally had the opportunity to be released on a signature bond, with the stipulation that he wear an ankle bracelet, he continued to sit in jail because he did not have the required $120 initial fee nor anyone to raise that kind of money for him.

“That was the first time I noticed that a person was in custody simply because of the bracelet fee and not a cash bond,” McClendon said.

While still in jail, he got sick with COVID-19, dealing with symptoms for months, according to McClendon.