TOWN OF WATERFORD — Two weeks after being charged with her seventh OWI, a Town of Waterford woman allegedly crashed into a utility pole on Monday and now faces her eighth operating while intoxicated charge.

Heather Ruisch, 58, of the 5700 block of West Peninsula Road, was charged with her seventh OWI on Oct. 14 in Waukesha County. Then, on Wednesday, she was charged in Racine County with her eighth OWI, in addition to two counts of felony bail jumping.

Her sixth OWI conviction came in 2013 in Racine County. Her first was in 1996 in Walworth County.

According to the most recent criminal complaint:

At 5:20 p.m. Monday, a Waterford Police Department officer was dispatched to the 5400 block of Buena Park Road, west of the Fox River, where they found Ruisch's vehicle resting against a utility pole.

Ruisch had left the scene after being picked up by someone else and was later tracked down by the officer. Ruisch appeared to be "moving very lethargically, had droopy eyelids, dilated pupils and spoke slowly," according to the officer. 

When asked why she left the scene, Ruisch reportedly said she "wanted to take her dog, Chance, back to this residence." After being transported back to the crash site, she was asked to perform standardized field sobriety testing and failed to complete any successfully.

When asked if she had anything to drink or took any prescribed medications, the officer reported that Ruisch said she took "something for her ADHD" and Lorazepam, a medication that can be used to treat anxiety as well as seizure disorders.

Ruisch faces a maximum of a $25,000 fine as well as 12 years and six months in prison for each of the OWI charges if convicted.

Her next Racine County court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

