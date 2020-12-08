Town of Waterford resident dies in pickup truck vs. farm tractor crash

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A Town of Waterford resident reportedly died in a farm tractor vs. pickup truck crash in the Town of Waterford. The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.
The Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company was notified Tuesday after 3:30 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident involving a farm tractor and car on Territorial Drive, just west of Marsh Road, according to a press release from Tichigan Fire.
Initial dispatch indicated the driver of the tractor was bleeding and unconscious. Tichigan Fire & Rescue units immediately responded, upon dispatch calling for additional resources including Flight for Life prior to arrival on scene.
Upon arrival, a farm tractor and midsize pick-up truck were found in the eastbound lane of Territorial Drive with heavy damage to both vehicles, the release said.
Tichigan Fire personnel immediately checked on the driver of the tractor, who had been ejected. The person had extensive injuries and no pulse, according to the release. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, officials said.
Racine County Dispatch was informed Flight for Life could be canceled. Town of Waterford Police Department units on scene began a crash investigation.
The Racine County Medical Examiner was called to the scene by Town of Waterford PD, as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team. Tichigan Fire units were called back out to the scene for roadway cleanup following the completion of accident reconstruction.
There were no injuries to fire department or police department personnel, the release said.
The cause of the incident is still unknown, according to the press release.
Other agencies involved were the Racine County Sheriff’s Department and Ron’s Super Service Citgo gas station in Waterford.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle J Mierzejewski
Kyle J Mierzejewski, 5200 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl Rissley
Carl Rissley, 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nucquan L Thomas
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.
Raquel R Dehart
Raquel R Dehart, 30200 block of Forest Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Javier Garcia
Javier Garcia, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert A Gentry
Robert A Gentry, 4000 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.
Montreill H Lawhorn
Montreill H Lawhorn, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dontrell E Lynch
Dontrell E Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jonathan P Calverley
Jonathan P Calverley, 3300 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leo J Gillis
Leo J Gillis, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
