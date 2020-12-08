 Skip to main content
Town of Waterford resident dies in pickup truck vs. farm tractor crash
TOWN OF WATERFORD — A Town of Waterford resident reportedly died in a farm tractor vs. pickup truck crash in the Town of Waterford. The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

The Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company was notified Tuesday after 3:30 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident involving a farm tractor and car on Territorial Drive, just west of Marsh Road, according to a press release from Tichigan Fire.

Initial dispatch indicated the driver of the tractor was bleeding and unconscious. Tichigan Fire & Rescue units immediately responded, upon dispatch calling for additional resources including Flight for Life prior to arrival on scene.

Upon arrival, a farm tractor and midsize pick-up truck were found in the eastbound lane of Territorial Drive with heavy damage to both vehicles, the release said.

Tichigan Fire personnel immediately checked on the driver of the tractor, who had been ejected. The person had extensive injuries and no pulse, according to the release. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, officials said.

Racine County Dispatch was informed Flight for Life could be canceled. Town of Waterford Police Department units on scene began a crash investigation.

The Racine County Medical Examiner was called to the scene by Town of Waterford PD, as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team. Tichigan Fire units were called back out to the scene for roadway cleanup following the completion of accident reconstruction.

There were no injuries to fire department or police department personnel, the release said.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, according to the press release.

Other agencies involved were the Racine County Sheriff’s Department and Ron’s Super Service Citgo gas station in Waterford.

