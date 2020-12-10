Town of Waterford man killed in truck vs. tractor crash Monday has been identified

WATERFORD — The man who died Monday after being ejected from the tractor he was driving in a crash with a pickup truck has been identified by the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was Robert Robran, 71, a Town of Waterford resident.

"He suffered nonsurvivable blunt-force injuries and was pronounced at the scene of the accident by a deputy medical examiner from the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office," according to an email from Medical Examiner Michael Payne.

The crash occurred on Territorial Drive, just west of Marsh Road, after 3 p.m. Monday.

Both the tractor and the pickup truck sustained "heavy damage" in the crash, according to the Tichigan Fire Department, although the driver of the pickup was uninjured. Flight for Life was called to the scene, but canceled before arrival.

