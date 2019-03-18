BURLINGTON — A 53-year-old Town of Burlington man faces 12 drug charges after police reportedly found LSD and mushrooms in his home and 11 marijuana plants growing in his basement.
David Russell Hodgkins, of the 31000 block of Korth Circle Drive, was arrested Thursday, according to the City of Burlington Police Department.
According to a criminal complaint:
A Burlington police officer observed the car Hodgkins was driving fail to stop at a red light just before 2 a.m. on Dodge Street near its intersection with East Jefferson Street in Downtown Burlington — just a few yards from the city police station.
Upon conducting a traffic stop, the officer reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle. After a search, the officer found marijuana and pills inside the car, in addition to another eight pills in Hodgkins’ pocket.
Hodgkins then reportedly told the officer that “he was prescribed amphetamines for 40 years and he was not proud of it,” and admitted that the capsules were not the amphetamines he was prescribed to have.
Upon being interviewed by police, Hodgkins admitted he made and sold THC edibles and marijuana. Burlington Police reported that they had received anonymous tips, saying that Hodgkins had been selling THC edibles to high school students.
Police later executed a warrant on Hodgkins’ home. Inside, they reported finding more than half-a-pound of THC and 11 live marijuana plants.
Forty LSD tablets, syringes with mushroom spores, and more pills including ecstasy/MDA were also found in the home, police said.
Mushrooms were also found in the residence, but still needed to be sent to a crime lab for testing, according to the criminal complaint.
Hodgkins has been charged with the following:
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor
- Possession of THC as a second and subsequent offense, a felony
- Possession with intent to deliver amphetamine as a second and subsequent offense, a felony
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance as a second and subsequent offense, a felony
- Three counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor
- Two counts of manufacture/deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams of THC as a second and subsequent offense, a felony
- Possession of methamphetamine, a felony
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place, a felony
According to police, Hodgkins has prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and THC in 2001, manufacture/delivery of cannabis in 2000, disorderly conduct in 1993, manufacture/delivery of cocaine and narcotics in 1989, and attempted robbery in 1984. Records indicate he was most recently incarcerated from Jan. 22, 2001 through March 6, 2007.
Hodgkins remained in custody as of Monday night at the Racine County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 27 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
