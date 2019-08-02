{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Bohners Lake man is facing numerous felony charges after cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana were reportedly found in his residence.

Skyler Nicewarner-Amettis Jr., 25, of the 34000 block of Euclid Drive, is charged with: two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of less than 100 grams of psilocin or psilocybin; five felony counts of manufacture and delivery of cocaine with intent to distribute near a school; a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, with intent to distribute a controlled substance place near a school; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint and a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release:

On Thursday, Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents, the Criminal Investigations Bureau and a K-9 unit served a search warrant at Nicewarner-Ametti’s’ residence after a confidential informant made multiple purchases of cocaine and mushrooms from Nicewarner-Amettis.

A search turned up found 26 grams of mushrooms, 3.7 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of mushrooms, 11 grams of marijuana and a shotgun at the residence.

Authorities also found a digital scale, two bongs, a marijuana pipe and grinder and shotgun inside the residence, which is approximately 593 feet from Winkler Elementary School, 34150 Fulton St.

As of Friday, Nicewarner-Amettis remained in custody at the County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

