TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Bohners Lake man is facing numerous felony charges after cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana were reportedly found in his residence.
Skyler Nicewarner-Amettis Jr., 25, of the 34000 block of Euclid Drive, is charged with: two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of less than 100 grams of psilocin or psilocybin; five felony counts of manufacture and delivery of cocaine with intent to distribute near a school; a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, with intent to distribute a controlled substance place near a school; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint and a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release:
On Thursday, Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents, the Criminal Investigations Bureau and a K-9 unit served a search warrant at Nicewarner-Ametti’s’ residence after a confidential informant made multiple purchases of cocaine and mushrooms from Nicewarner-Amettis.
A search turned up found 26 grams of mushrooms, 3.7 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of mushrooms, 11 grams of marijuana and a shotgun at the residence.
Authorities also found a digital scale, two bongs, a marijuana pipe and grinder and shotgun inside the residence, which is approximately 593 feet from Winkler Elementary School, 34150 Fulton St.
As of Friday, Nicewarner-Amettis remained in custody at the County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Today's mugshots
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T. Albritton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Casey L. Gibson
Casey L. Gibson, 2800 block of Glendale Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, imitation of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse J. Kruzinski
Jesse J. Kruzinski, 300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aric C. Langley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aric C. Langley, 4300 block of Coachlight Drive, Racine, substantial battery.
Jaylin I. Rivera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaylin I. Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Marilyn A. Burgess
Marilyn A. Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Shyanna R. Duhame
Shyanna R. Duhame, 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Roy G. Dunbar Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roy G. Dunbar Jr., Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Nathaniel P. George
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathaniel P. George, 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kevin S. Manning
Kevin S. Manning, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Mack A. Williams
Mack A. Williams, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
