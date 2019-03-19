TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A man from the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly accusing his neighbor of making methamphetamine, driving an ATV around the neighbor’s house and spraying a fire extinguisher at the house in the middle of the night.
Brett K. Beaster, 33, of the 8800 block of McHenry Street, is charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, all with a use of a dangerous weapon modifier.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 14, Beaster, reportedly wielding a rusty knife, approached his neighbor and accused him of cooking meth.
At about 11:30 p.m. that night, the neighbor woke up to the sound of Beaster reportedly spraying a fire extinguisher at the house and riding an ATV around the property.
The neighbor confronted Beaster, who was looking around the garage with a flashlight and again accused the neighbor of making meth.
After returning inside and locking the door, the neighbor called police. Beaster reportedly started banging on the back door before Racine County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.
The ATV was located on the complainant’s property, but near Beaster’s house, and a fire extinguisher was found inside the the complainant’s garage; Beaster's neighbor does not own a fire extinguisher.
Damage to the house from the fire extinguisher chemicals is estimated at $10,000.
Beaster made a preliminary court appearance Tuesday, during which a cash bond was set at $750 alongside a $5,000 signature bond, court records show. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday night and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 27 in Racine County Circuit Court.
