Top stories of 2019: No. 7 — Fettes charged as part of sex-trafficking operation

BURLINGTON — When news came out this August that former Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes was arrested for soliciting a prostitute as part of a sex-trafficking operation, the situation was unbelievable for many.
A lifelong Burlington resident, Fettes was appointed as the county’s register of deeds by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. He was one of 20 people who applied to replace Jim Ladwig, who stepped down after being elected county executive.
Fettes was elected in his own right in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, before stepping down in April 2019 to take a banking position.
Fettes also served on the Burlington Town Board, to which he was elected in 2007. He was thought of as a rising star in the Republican Party.
Fettes’ arrest and charges for allegedly patronizing a prostitute and soliciting a sexual act are ranked as the No. 7 story of the year as determined by Journal Times news staff. The stories are selected based on news value and impact on the community.
Fettes is one of 27 men and one woman who were charged in connection to the sex-trafficking operation that was uncovered in Rockford, Ill.
After hearing about the charges in August, Burlington Town Chairman Ralph Rice said, “As long as I’ve known him, this doesn’t seem possible.” That was the reaction of many throughout the county.
The criminal complaints filed against Fettes allege that sometime between March 9 and May 23, Fettes “knowingly engaged in an act of sexual penetration” with two different prostitutes at one or two Rockford lingerie businesses. The two shops involved in the investigation were Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St.
The sexual acts themselves netted Fettes the two felony charges of patronizing a prostitute, and the offer of money in exchange for sexual acts produced the two misdemeanor charges of soliciting a sexual act.
Fettes has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 4, when a status hearing is scheduled at the Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State St., in Rockford.
Fettes has repeatedly said he is not guilty. In a text to The Journal Times after the arrest, Fettes said, “I ask that the public withhold judgment until the case is processed through the justice system. I’m working closely with my attorney to ensure the facts are all brought to light and a proper result is achieved.”
Similarly when he resigned from the Burlington Town Board on Sept. 12, the 33-year-old, said “In the end, I am confident I won’t be convicted of the charges against me. However, I do not want to be a distraction to the Board and the good work they are doing for the community. Therefore, I am resigning my position effective immediately. Having been a member of the Board for over 12 years, I am deeply grateful for having had the opportunity to serve this extraordinary community. My family and I are excited to begin a new chapter of our lives as private citizens.”