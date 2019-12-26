Top stories of 2019: No. 7 — Fettes charged as part of sex-trafficking operation

The criminal complaints filed against Fettes allege that sometime between March 9 and May 23, Fettes “knowingly engaged in an act of sexual penetration” with two different prostitutes at one or two Rockford lingerie businesses. The two shops involved in the investigation were Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St.

The sexual acts themselves netted Fettes the two felony charges of patronizing a prostitute, and the offer of money in exchange for sexual acts produced the two misdemeanor charges of soliciting a sexual act.

Fettes has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 4, when a status hearing is scheduled at the Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State St., in Rockford.

Fettes has repeatedly said he is not guilty. In a text to The Journal Times after the arrest, Fettes said, “I ask that the public withhold judgment until the case is processed through the justice system. I’m working closely with my attorney to ensure the facts are all brought to light and a proper result is achieved.”