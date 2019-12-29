Top Stories of 2019: Domestic abuse takes its toll with homicides

RACINE — The Racine community was shaken to its foundation in 2019 by the number of domestic abuse incidents that ended in tragic homicides in the area. For that reason, The Journal Times news staff voted the rash of domestic-abuse homicides as the No. 4 story of the year.

One of the most shocking and heartbreaking incidents occurred May 10 in the 2600 block of 19th Street, where the bodies of 30-year-old Angelica “Angie” Rios and 34-year-old Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr. were found.

Police later said that the incident was a murder-suicide, with Gonzalez taking Rios’ life, and then his own.

Court records show that Rios was trapped in a cycle of domestic violence with Gonzalez that began as early as 2011, with police responding to multiple incidents between the two in the past.

When filing for a restraining order in 2016, Rios wrote: “I live in constant fear that he will actually go through with his threat and actually kill me one day.”

Less than a month later, 39-year-old Lapiate Boone allegedly stabbed the mother of his children and her boyfriend, Gene Smith, at his duplex at 3822 North Bay Drive. The children’s mother lived, but Smith died from his injuries.