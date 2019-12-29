Top Stories of 2019: Domestic abuse takes its toll with homicides

RACINE — The Racine community was shaken to its foundation in 2019 by the number of domestic abuse incidents that ended in tragic homicides in the area. For that reason, The Journal Times news staff voted the rash of domestic-abuse homicides as the No. 4 story of the year.
One of the most shocking and heartbreaking incidents occurred May 10 in the 2600 block of 19th Street, where the bodies of 30-year-old Angelica “Angie” Rios and 34-year-old Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr. were found.
Police later said that the incident was a murder-suicide, with Gonzalez taking Rios’ life, and then his own.
Court records show that Rios was trapped in a cycle of domestic violence with Gonzalez that began as early as 2011, with police responding to multiple incidents between the two in the past.
When filing for a restraining order in 2016, Rios wrote: “I live in constant fear that he will actually go through with his threat and actually kill me one day.”
Less than a month later, 39-year-old Lapiate Boone allegedly stabbed the mother of his children and her boyfriend, Gene Smith, at his duplex at 3822 North Bay Drive. The children’s mother lived, but Smith died from his injuries.
In that case, court records show that the children’s mother also had a history of domestic abuse with Boone and had filed a restraining order against him in September.
Boone remains in custody at the Racine County Jail. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of battery to an injunction petition, mayhem and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
In July, Boone pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
The next incident occurred on May 28, when 55-year-old Robert Luckfield Jr. was fatally shot during a domestic incident in the 4800 block of Tanglewood Avenue in Caledonia.
Luckfield Jr. died from gunshot wounds after an argument reportedly broke out between Luckfield, his daughter and her live-in boyfriend.
No charges have been filed in that incident, in which the boyfriend and daughter told police that Luckfield was chasing them with a gun and had fired a round, and that they had armed themselves with a shotgun to defend themselves.
On Dec. 6, 45-year-old Victor Perez was shot and killed in a home in the 1800 block of Villa Street.
Angela Scheit, 38, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. She claims the shooting was in self-defense.
Scheit, a mother of four, said that she had no choice and that Perez was going to kill her. In interviews with police, Scheit indicated that she was trapped in an abusive relationship with Perez, according to the criminal complaint in the incident.
“He was going to kill me,” Scheit told police.
Scheit remains in custody, online records show. A status conference in that case is set for Feb. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center.
