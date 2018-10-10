Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police
Submitted photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant toddler was injured after he fell out of a second-story window in the 1300 block of Oakes Road on Wednesday, police said.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said they responded to the call on Wednesday.

Police said the initial investigation showed that the two-year-old boy crawled on top of the living room furniture, pushed the window screen out and fell through the open window.

The toddler was transported to Ascension Healthcare, and later Children's Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

