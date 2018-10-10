MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant toddler was injured after he fell out of a second-story window in the 1300 block of Oakes Road on Wednesday, police said.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department said they responded to the call on Wednesday.
Police said the initial investigation showed that the two-year-old boy crawled on top of the living room furniture, pushed the window screen out and fell through the open window.
The toddler was transported to Ascension Healthcare, and later Children's Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.