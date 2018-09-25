RACINE — A 13-month-old child has died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon on the city's north side, according to Racine Police and Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
At 2:42 p.m. Friday, Racine police and paramedics responded to the 1200 block of Goold Street for a report of a vehicle accident involving a child.
When officers arrived, they located a small child with injuries to his face. The investigation revealed that the child ran in front of a vehicle that was driving through the alley.
The child was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be treated for his injuries and later transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The child died Monday night at Children’s Hospital, Payne confirmed Tuesday. An autopsy was expected on Wednesday, Payne said. The child’s family was planning to donate tissue from the child.
The child’s name has not yet been released.