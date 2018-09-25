RACINE — A 16-month-old child, Brantley James Wise, has died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon on the city's north side, according to Racine police and Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
At 2:42 p.m. Friday, Racine police and paramedics responded to the 1200 block of Goold Street for a report of a vehicle accident involving a child.
On officers' arrival, they located Brantley with injuries to his face. The investigation revealed that Brantley ran in front of a vehicle that was driving through the alley.
He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be treated for his injuries and later transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Brantley died Monday night at Children’s Hospital, Payne confirmed Tuesday. An autopsy was expected on Wednesday, Payne said. Brantley’s family is planning to donate his body tissue for medical purposes.