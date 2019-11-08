Timeline of events in the life of Peggy Lynn Johnson, Racine County's Jane Doe

Until only a few weeks ago, very little was known about Racine County’s Jane Doe. Investigators knew she was a young woman probably between the ages of 18 and 30, that she was white, maybe had brown eyes, had brown hair, ears that were twice pierced, was 5-foot-8, weighed about 140 pounds, and that she had been through a lot.

She was missing teeth and the ones that remained were not in good condition. Her nose was fractured, her left ear was badly battered and she showed signs of being both malnourished and sexually abused.

On Friday, her identity was revealed as Peggy Lynn Johnson. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office identified her a couple weeks ago in its investigation of what had been a cold case. The woman who allegedly killed Johnson, identified as Linda LaRoche of Cape Coral, Fla., was taken into custody this week, and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse on Friday.

After years of waiting and hoping and investigating, Jane Doe’s identify is known.

Timeline

March 4, 1976: Peggy Lynn Johnson is born.

1994: Johnson’s mother dies. She becomes homeless before living with registered nurse Linda LaRoche and her family in McHenry, Ill.