Thursday shooting incident nets Racine man felony charges
Crime and courts

Thursday shooting incident nets Racine man felony charges

RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony charges after he reportedly fired a handgun into the air several times after a dispute about money.

Adrian M. Servantez, 23, of the 1600 block of Grange Avenue, is charged with felony counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 4:21 p.m. Thursday, Racine Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Haven Avenue for a report of shots fired. Police reported finding three spent .40 caliber casings in the roadway.

A witness to the shooting said she has known Servantez for a year. She said that after she went to Servantez’s home a couple of nights before, she discovered that $400 was missing from her wallet.

She confronted Servantez and asked for her money back. After initially ignoring her, Servantez eventually got back to her and said he would come over and return her money.

Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Servantez told the witness that he was on his way to return her money. She said she opened the door to let Servantez in but he looked at her, backed up and ran from the house.

After he fled, the witness said that she heard gunshots and saw Servantez was driving a Buick, a vehicle she had never seen him in before.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Servantez fleeing the home, getting into the vehicle and firing a handgun into the air several times near where the casings were recovered.

Servantez, a convicted felon, was taken into custody on Friday and interviewed. He reportedly admitted it was him in the vehicle and that he was the suspect in the incident. He said that the gun was gone and is now in pieces.

As of Monday, Servantez remained in custody on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Adrian Servantez

Servantez
Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

