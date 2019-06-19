RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition has scheduled a Community Rally for Peace for 6 p.m. Thursday at Monument Square to honor the memories of six recent victims of fatal violence in the area.
The purpose of the rally is to bring people together in response to the significant level of violence the community has recently experienced, including the deaths in the last few weeks of 19-year-old Jose Angel Padilla, 30-year-old Angelica Rios, 34-year-old Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr., 35-year-old Gene Smith, 18-year-old Tyrese West and Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
Rios and Gonzales died May 10 in a murder-suicide, Angel Padilla was fatally shot May 22, Smith was stabbed to death May 31, West was fatally shot by a Mount Pleasant Police officer early Saturday morning and Hetland was fatally shot Monday while trying to stop an armed robbery at Teezers Tavern.
Led by Prentiss Robbins Jr., Racine Interfaith Coalition community organizer and senior pastor of New Beginnings of Faith Church of God in Christ in Racine, the rally will include prayers and conversation about how local residents can come together to reduce violence and promote peace and reconciliation.
Faith leaders, elected officials and all others who care about reducing violence in the community are invited to attend.
For more information, contact Linda Boyle, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, 262-488-5245, lindaboyle1@gmail.com.
These vigils have been going on and nothing has changed in Racine.
