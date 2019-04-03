RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man will spend three years in prison after attempting to meet up with an investigator posing as a teenage girl for sex, and possessing child pornography on his electronic devices.
Matteo Garcia, 33, faced felony charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, and three counts of possession of child pornography.
As part of a plea agreement, on Feb. 1, Matteo pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. In exchange, the rest of the charges were dismissed, but considered for sentencing purposes.
On Tuesday, Racine Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher sentenced Matteo to three years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision. Following the sentencing, Garcia was taken into custody at the Racine County Jail.
As conditions of his probation, Garcia may not photograph anyone under the age of 18 without parental permission. He will also not be allowed access to the internet or have contact with minors.
Child pornography found
Garcia chatted between February 2017 and June 2017 with a Racine County Sheriff’s investigator who was posing as a 15-year-old girl named "Kate," according to the criminal complaint. During conversations, Garcia reportedly asked about taking the girl’s virginity and buying her Plan B as birth control.
On June 14, 2017, Garcia went to the McDonald's in Burlington to meetup with "Kate." He was seen in the area where "Kate" had given him as an address.
After he was arrested, Garcia told the investigator that he had always been attracted to minors. Search warrants were served on his cellphone and Milwaukee residence in Milwaukee. Multiple images of child pornography were found at his residence and on the cellphone in his possession.