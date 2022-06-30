Three-vehicle collision reported on on I-94 in Racine County; suspect allegedly had psychedelics in his car

RAYMOND — On Thursday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Racine County Sheriff deputies reported that they responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 southbound, just south of Highway K, in the Town of Raymond.

According to a release:

Upon arriving, deputies discovered a blue Honda Accord in the middle lanes of traffic, a white U-Haul van against the median wall and a green Ford Focus off the interstate.

Deputies discovered two of the vehicles’ operators injured on scene and determined that the operator of the third vehicle had fled the scene on foot.

To investigate the collisions, document the scene and clear out the vehicles and debris, deputies completely shut down the southbound lanes of I-94 from 2:55 a.m. until 3:58 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Ford Focus appeared to be traveling southbound in the second lane when the Honda Accord, traveling at a high rate of speed, approached from the rear. The Honda Accord subsequently struck the Ford Focus in the rear causing the Ford Focus to slide off the interstate into the ditch.

After this initial collision, the Honda Accord operator ran from the scene, and the vehicle sat blocking the middle lanes of I-94. Next, the U-Haul, traveling southbound on I-94, was unable to avoid the Honda Accord and struck the vehicle, causing the second collision. The operator of the U-Haul then pulled over to the center median.

The operators of the U-Haul and Ford Focus were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies located the operator of the Honda Accord walking in a business park just north of Highway 20, and he was identified as Kenosha resident Michael Saldana, 22.

Upon locating Saldana, deputies observed that he had red/glassy eyes, was slurring his speech and smelled of intoxicants. Deputies had Saldana perform the horizontal gaze and nystagmus test, which he did not successfully complete.

Deputies arrested Saldana for a variety of charges, including operating while intoxicated as a second offense.

Upon performing a search of Saldana’s Honda Accord, deputies located 3.7 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, a grinder and an open can of beer.

Deputies transported Saldana to the hospital for a legal blood draw pursuant to their investigation of Saldana causing an accident while being impaired. After the blood draw, deputies transported Saldana to the Racine County Jail where he was held on a $16,500 bail for the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated as a second offense.

Two counts of OWI causing injury as a second offense

Two counts of reckless driving causing bodily harm.

Operating while revoked.

Possession of hallucinogenic substances.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Open intoxicants as the operator of a vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0