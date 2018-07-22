RACINE — Three people were struck by gunshots outside Tropical Paradise pub at bar time, 2 a.m. Sunday, Racine police said.
All three injuries outside the bar, 1446 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., were nonlife-threatening, police said. As of about 10 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made.
Magnanimous Mason will soon figure out that hugs and handshakes won't work as this city's Mayor. Get tough and weed out the scum and maybe, just maybe, your city can thrive like other cities very near by Mr. Mayor. It was ever so pleasing to see the newly painted bike lanes on Erie Street, what would we do without them? Priorities, priorities little one.
If only we had a walkway along the Root River to distract people from this kind of negative violent behavior. How many more people have to get hurt? Let’s get this done Cory!!!
Of course!! again the "Tropical paradise"... the thug magnet of a bar...everyone knows who goes there!!! They all know what kind of character people go in there...These shootings will soon lead to another death...and then what??? We all want the cops to get these thugs and when they get a chance to do so it might mean a shoot out...and i am sure the outrage and bs marches against the police are on stand by!! And of course if a thug takes out a thug ...NOTHING....people won't confront those families that raised these criminal menaces..I will say this, there are people out there right now who know who is doing what in this city!!! It is time those people come forward and stop it!!
Another wacked out Rant by know it all Shiels. What a surprise!!
And another wacked out rant by White Guy. What a suprise!!
And Tim continues defending his love mate Shield. What a surprise!!
In your dreams. What a suprise!!
