RACINE — Three people were struck by gunshots outside Tropical Paradise pub at bar time, 2 a.m. Sunday, Racine police said.

All three injuries outside the bar, 1446 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., were nonlife-threatening, police said. As of about 10 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made.

