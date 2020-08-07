Three shot overnight on Marquette Street in Racine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE - Three people were shot early Friday morning, outside, in the 1400 block of Marquette Street, according to Racine Police.

The call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital. All were still alive at the time, although no condition report was available late Friday morning.

Racine Police said the investigation is ongoing. As of 7 a.m. no one was yet in custody for the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0