Three shot overnight on Marquette Street in Racine

RACINE - Three people were shot early Friday morning, outside, in the 1400 block of Marquette Street, according to Racine Police.
The call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital. All were still alive at the time, although no condition report was available late Friday morning.
Racine Police said the investigation is ongoing. As of 7 a.m. no one was yet in custody for the shooting.
Today mugshots: Aug. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michelle C Stevens
Michelle C Stevens, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000).
Devontre T Davis
Devontre T Davis, 900 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Vonieshia A McDade
Vonieshia (aka Marquita Shavell Pinnick) A McDade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, escape.
Santiana A Ramirez
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams).
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Cody M Hall
Cody M Hall, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Allen Hendricks
Allen Hendricks, 6400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to 500 grams).
Kimberly A Macemon
Kimberly A Macemon, 8800 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Pablo A Medrano
Pablo (aka Jose Nino) A Medrano, 2600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Stacy L Mendez
Stacy (aka Stacy Nettleton) L Mendez, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Crescencio R Sanchez
Crescencio R Sanchez, 600 block of Wolff Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
