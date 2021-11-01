Three sex offenders found in violation of Halloween rules in Racine County on Sunday

The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported finding three sex offenders in violation of rules set for Halloween after performing 133 compliance checks throughout the county on Sunday.

According to a release, the sex offenders who are under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, signed a "Halloween Contract" which required them to be indoors a minimum of one hour before, during and one hour after locally scheduled Halloween trick-or-treating.

The sex offenders are also not allowed to participate in any type of Halloween and/or trick or treat activities and are required to be home during those times.

Out of the 133 compliance checks completed, the three sex offenders in violation of the rules were taken into custody. The rules violated were a prohibition on alcoholic beverages and for "failure to comply with specific DOC Halloween rules," which were unspecified in the release.

DOC staff also issued one warrant for an offender.

"Law enforcement remains committed to ensure the safety of our children and thanked the deputies that worked during this holiday evening to protect our community," said RCSO Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in a statement.