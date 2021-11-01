 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three sex offenders found in violation of Halloween rules in Racine County on Sunday

Three sex offenders found in violation of Halloween rules in Racine County on Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported finding three sex offenders in violation of rules set for Halloween after performing 133 compliance checks throughout the county on Sunday.

According to a release, the sex offenders who are under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, signed a "Halloween Contract" which required them to be indoors a minimum of one hour before, during and one hour after locally scheduled Halloween trick-or-treating.

It’s your job to creep-it-real this Halloween weekend especially if travel is on the cards. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

The sex offenders are also not allowed to participate in any type of Halloween and/or trick or treat activities and are required to be home during those times.

Out of the 133 compliance checks completed, the three sex offenders in violation of the rules were taken into custody. The rules violated were a prohibition on alcoholic beverages and for "failure to comply with specific DOC Halloween rules," which were unspecified in the release.

DOC staff also issued one warrant for an offender.

"Law enforcement remains committed to ensure the safety of our children and thanked the deputies that worked during this holiday evening to protect our community," said RCSO Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in a statement.

The checks were done by the RCSO in partnership with the Division of Community Corrections.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News