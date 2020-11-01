RACINE — Three Racine County Jail inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate, breaking a TV in the dayroom.
Kerrion T. Marsh, 22, of the 100 block of Riverside Drive, and Qumaire J. Canady, 19, of the 2700 block of Anthony Lane, were each charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Malik D. Hale, 23, of the 1800 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 6, officers responded to an assault in the dayroom at the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Upon arrival, all inmates were in the cells except the victim, who was sitting on the floor in the dayroom. The inmates involved in the assault were Canady, Hale and Marsh.
On Oct. 13, an officer spoke to the victim who said that Canady, Hale and Marsh were talking about ways to get moved to a dayroom with a TV because Hale broke the one in their dayroom. The victim said he thought the reason he was attacked was because he was an easy target and they knew he wouldn’t fight back.
An officer looked at footage from the dayroom during the assault. The victim was sitting at the table talking to other inmates, and when he stood up Marsh hit him multiple times in the head. Hale ran over and punched the victim in the head and then Canady joined in. The three of them were stomping, kicking and punching the victim in the head while he was on the ground.
Canady has an initial court appearance on Nov. 9, Hale on Nov. 10 and Marsh on Nov. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ricky Grant
Ricky Grant, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Patrick J Hagarty
Patrick J Hagarty, 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to emergency medical care providers, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Malik D Hale
Malik D Hale, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Kerrion T Marsh
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kerrion T Marsh, 100 block Riverside Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Edward L Body
Edward L Body, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Qumaire J Canady
Qumaire J Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
