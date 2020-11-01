 Skip to main content
Three Racine County Jail inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
RACINE — Three Racine County Jail inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate, breaking a TV in the dayroom.

Kerrion T. Marsh, 22, of the 100 block of Riverside Drive, and Qumaire J. Canady, 19, of the 2700 block of Anthony Lane, were each charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Malik D. Hale, 23, of the 1800 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 6, officers responded to an assault in the dayroom at the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Upon arrival, all inmates were in the cells except the victim, who was sitting on the floor in the dayroom. The inmates involved in the assault were Canady, Hale and Marsh.

Qumaire Canady

Canady
Malik Hale

Hale

On Oct. 13, an officer spoke to the victim who said that Canady, Hale and Marsh were talking about ways to get moved to a dayroom with a TV because Hale broke the one in their dayroom. The victim said he thought the reason he was attacked was because he was an easy target and they knew he wouldn’t fight back.

An officer looked at footage from the dayroom during the assault. The victim was sitting at the table talking to other inmates, and when he stood up Marsh hit him multiple times in the head. Hale ran over and punched the victim in the head and then Canady joined in. The three of them were stomping, kicking and punching the victim in the head while he was on the ground.

Canady has an initial court appearance on Nov. 9, Hale on Nov. 10 and Marsh on Nov. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

