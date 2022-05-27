 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Three pets die in farmhouse fire Thursday afternoon

  • 0
May 26 fire

Three pets died in a farmhouse fire in the Village of Raymond Thursday afternoon.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

RAYMOND — A dog and two cats died in a farmhouse fire Thursday in north-central Racine County, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.

May 26 fire

A farmhouse consumed by fire Thursday in the Village of Raymond was considered a total loss.

A 911 call was made at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, reporting "a large amount of black smoke coming from the area of Highway G (Six Mile Road) and Highway 45 in the (Village) of Raymond," according to an alert from RCSO. When first responders arrived, they said they found a farmhouse fully engulfed in flames; multiple fire departments ended up responding to extinguish the blaze.

No people were reported as injured and deputies said they found no people on scene, although the RCSO said that "one dog and two cats were not able to be saved from the fire."

The farmhouse is considered a complete loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

People are also reading…

The RCSO reported that Highway G (Six Mile Road) was closed for about two hours in the area because of the fire.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News