Three pets die in farmhouse fire Thursday afternoon

RAYMOND — A dog and two cats died in a farmhouse fire Thursday in north-central Racine County, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.

A 911 call was made at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, reporting "a large amount of black smoke coming from the area of Highway G (Six Mile Road) and Highway 45 in the (Village) of Raymond," according to an alert from RCSO. When first responders arrived, they said they found a farmhouse fully engulfed in flames; multiple fire departments ended up responding to extinguish the blaze.

No people were reported as injured and deputies said they found no people on scene, although the RCSO said that "one dog and two cats were not able to be saved from the fire."

The farmhouse is considered a complete loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The RCSO reported that Highway G (Six Mile Road) was closed for about two hours in the area because of the fire.

