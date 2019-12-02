Three people injured after their vehicle crashes into Park High School

RACINE — Early Friday morning, a vehicle crashed into Park High School, the Racine Police Department has reported.
All three occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized after the crash, which occurred just after 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 29 near the roundabout at 13th Street and Valley Drive.
The school building reportedly sustained damage.
The cause of the crash was not known as of Monday afternoon.
Adam Rogan
Reporter
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
