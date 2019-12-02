You are the owner of this article.
Three people injured after their vehicle crashes into Park High School
RACINE — Early Friday morning, a vehicle crashed into Park High School, the Racine Police Department has reported. 

All three occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized after the crash, which occurred just after 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 29 near the roundabout at 13th Street and Valley Drive.

The school building reportedly sustained damage.

The cause of the crash was not known as of Monday afternoon.

