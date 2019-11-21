Three OWI arrests made in six-hour span, including semi hit-and-run on I-94

RACINE COUNTY — A Kenosha man was arrested early Thursday after crashing into a semi and leaving the scene — one of three separate OWI arrests made by the Racine County Sheriff's Office in a six-hour period.
The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Racine County Communications Center took a report of a vehicle that crashed into a semi on southbound I-94 at Highway 11 in the Village of Yorkville. The vehicle then fled the crash scene, losing a tire as it drove away.
The vehicle was later found at Highway E in Kenosha County driving on a sparking front driver’s side wheel rim.
The driver, Drew Stanton, 23, of Kenosha, failed field sobriety tests. Charges of OWI, first, hit-and-run and reckless driving were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Stanton was also cited for other traffic citations and was held at the Racine County Jail on a 12-hour responsible party hold.
Deputy hit during arrest
At approximately 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff's Office deputy was monitoring traffic on southbound Interstate 94 by Highway K in the Village of Raymond. The deputy saw a speeding vehicle reportedly traveling 86 mph in a 60 mph zone where construction workers were working.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and saw that the driver, Ronald O’Neil, 44, of Twin Lakes, showed signs of intoxication.
After failing field sobriety tests, O’Neil was taken into custody. After obtaining a search warrant, O'Neil was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. While O'Neil's blood was being drawn, he was reportedly uncooperative and had to be held down. During the process, O’Neil allegedly kicked the arresting deputy in the face, causing injury to the deputy’s jaw.
O’Neil was taken to the Racine County Jail. Charges of felony fourth OWI, battery to a law enforcement officer and four counts of resisting an officer have been referred to the District Attorney's Office.
Foot chase
At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight on Charles Street and Rapids Drive. When the vehicle stopped, the driver, 24-year-old Chase Spann of Racine, fled on foot. The deputy chased the driver for several blocks, was able to catch up with Spann and took him into custody.
Spann failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Racine County Jail on a 12-hour responsible party hold. Charges of first OWI and two counts of resisting an officer have been referred to the District Attorney's Office.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Tyrone Evans
Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Anna M Holmes
Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator's license.
Priest A Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Tina M Ochoa
Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Josue G Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
William J Pompey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy P Callaghan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
David L Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette S Nichols
Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Eva C Paltan
Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Greylin D Rathey
Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Alexander J Ward
Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Terry M Williams
Terry M Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.