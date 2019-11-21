You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three OWI arrests made in six-hour span, including semi hit-and-run on I-94
0 comments
Sheriff's Office arrests

Three OWI arrests made in six-hour span, including semi hit-and-run on I-94

{{featured_button_text}}
Hit-and-run crash vehicle

Drew Stanton's tire flew off after a hit-and-run crash in Racine County, the Sheriff's Office said. Stanton was arrested for OWI on I-94 at Highway E in Kenosha County, after traveling 4.1 miles. The Sheriff's Office said his front driver’s side wheel rim was sparking as he drove. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE COUNTY — A Kenosha man was arrested early Thursday after crashing into a semi and leaving the scene — one of three separate OWI arrests made by the Racine County Sheriff's Office in a six-hour period.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Racine County Communications Center took a report of a vehicle that crashed into a semi on southbound I-94 at Highway 11 in the Village of Yorkville. The vehicle then fled the crash scene, losing a tire as it drove away.

The vehicle was later found at Highway E in Kenosha County driving on a sparking front driver’s side wheel rim.

The driver, Drew Stanton, 23, of Kenosha, failed field sobriety tests. Charges of OWI, first, hit-and-run and reckless driving were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Stanton was also cited for other traffic citations and was held at the Racine County Jail on a 12-hour responsible party hold.

Deputy hit during arrest

At approximately 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff's Office deputy was monitoring traffic on southbound Interstate 94 by Highway K in the Village of Raymond. The deputy saw a speeding vehicle reportedly traveling 86 mph in a 60 mph zone where construction workers were working.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and saw that the driver, Ronald O’Neil, 44, of Twin Lakes, showed signs of intoxication.

After failing field sobriety tests, O’Neil was taken into custody. After obtaining a search warrant, O'Neil was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. While O'Neil's blood was being drawn, he was reportedly uncooperative and had to be held down. During the process, O’Neil allegedly kicked the arresting deputy in the face, causing injury to the deputy’s jaw.

O’Neil was taken to the Racine County Jail. Charges of felony fourth OWI, battery to a law enforcement officer and four counts of resisting an officer have been referred to the District Attorney's Office. 

Foot chase

At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight on Charles Street and Rapids Drive. When the vehicle stopped, the driver, 24-year-old Chase Spann of Racine, fled on foot. The deputy chased the driver for several blocks, was able to catch up with Spann and took him into custody.

Spann failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Racine County Jail on a 12-hour responsible party hold. Charges of first OWI and two counts of resisting an officer have been referred to the District Attorney's Office.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News