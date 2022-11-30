Three minors brought to failed drug deal that led to teen jumping in Fox River during escape attempt, charges say

ROCHESTER — Three minors were brought along to a failed drug deal that led to an 18-year-old jumping in the Fox River to escape.

Jeanna M. Rosing, 34, of Lake Geneva, was charged with felony counts of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana, intentionally contribute to the delinquency of a child and possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew W. Winstead, 18, of Genoa City, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On 6:45 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office were sent to the 300 block of E. Spring Street for suspicious activity in the parking lot.

Deputies made contact with the occupants of the suspicious vehicle. The driver was Rosing and the passengers were her son and his friend, both minors. Law enforcement were advised they were robbed by two unknown people, later identified as Winstead and another minor.

A deputy spoke to a man who said he saw a silver Honda enter the parking lot. This was the vehicle being driven by Rosing.

The passengers reportedly exited and walked to the side of the apartment complex, but then got back into the vehicle. Two people, Winstead and the other minor, walked over to the vehicle and Rosing spoke to them. One of them then reached into the vehicle to grab something and started running off. The two passengers then got out and chased after them. The witness believed it to be a drug deal.

Officers found one of the suspects running behind some houses and saw him throw a backpack.

When caught and searched, he had two cellphones and a marijuana dab on him. Inside the backpack he threw were three 3.5-gram bags of "Peanut butter breath" marijuana. According to Leafly.com, a website dedicated to marijuana use and education

The other suspect, Winstead, ignored commands to stop and jumped into the Fox River.

He swam across and continued to run, but was eventually detained.

A deputy spoke to Rosing and her son, and her son said they were there to pick up a girlfriend, but he was unable to give any identifying information of the girlfriend. The suspect with the backpack admitted to trying to buy 28 grams of marijuana from Rosing's son, but he was shorted. He went back to take the marijuana and money.

He said "He tried to take my money, so I took his drugs. I'm sorry."

Rosing said she brought her son to get his girlfriend, but she also was unable to give any identifying information on the girlfriend. She denied anything illegal would be in the car and if there was then none of it was hers. Inside was 7.9 grams of marijuana and a smoking bowl in Rosing's backpack in addition to a "Peanut butter breath" dispensary bag in the center console.

Rosing was given a $10,000 signature bond and Winstead was given a $300 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Rosing has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15 and Winstead has a status conference on Feb. 21, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.