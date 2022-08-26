Three Minnesota men accused of gunfire, looting, arson during 2020 Kenosha riots plead guilty

Three Minnesota men charged last year for their alleged roles in looting, arson and gunfire during riots following the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha are entering plea agreements, according to federal court documents filed in the last 10 days.

Two of the men, Allen “Bubba” King and David Garner, face between five and 20 years in prison each, according to their plea agreements in which they are pleading guilty to crossing state lines to set a bar on fire.

The third man, Kevin Martinez, faces up to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while crossing state lines.

All three men face potential fines in excess of $250,000.

In all three cases, prosecutors said in court documents that they will “recommend a sentence at the low-end of the applicable sentencing guideline range.”

King and Garner are accused of having “used an apparent ignitable liquid” to set multiple fires at Charlie’s 10th Hole bar, 3805 22nd Ave., on the night of Aug. 24, 2020. That same night, all three men are accused of burglarizing a CVS pharmacy, 3726 22nd Ave.

King and Martinez, but not Garner, are also accused of looting from a Citgo gas station, 2710 Roosevelt Road.

Federal agents reported reviewing security video confirming the burglaries and the arson.

After Charlie’s 10th Hole was set on fire but before the group went to the CVS, Martinez allegedly fired a handgun twice in a southwesterly direction from the area of the bar. Martinez is a felon, having been convicted of “aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact” in a 2018 case from Hennepin County, Minnesota. In that case, Martinez was accused of having fled the scene of a shootout with a gun that another man had used to kill a third man.

According to court documents, King posted on Facebook Aug. 24 that he, Garner and Martinez were on a “money mission” and on their way to Kenosha from Minnesota. In a video posted to Facebook from Kenosha that night, according to court documents, King can be “heard encouraging someone to open a building and start it on fire” and later is heard saying “We need to steal so we can start crashing through (expletive).”

Photos sent via Facebook Messenger by Garner in the following days indicated he was trying to sell Hydrocodone that was stolen from the Kenosha CVS, according to law enforcement.

On July 16, 2021, King allegedly posted a video on Facebook in which he apparently aimed to refute claims he “told on” Martinez and Garner. According to court documents, in the video, “King opined that if he was cooperating (with law enforcement), he would be in jail himself because he is ‘the ringleader.’”

Garner was arrested on the one-year anniversary of the Blake shooting, according to court documents. Garner allegedly admitted to federal agents that he, King and others were “breaking stuff” at a car dealership and that they “helped start a fire at the dealership,” although a separate fire at the dealership had already been set by other men they did not know when they started a second fire. Garner also reportedly admitted that he and King set the fire at “the bar,” referring to Charlie’s 10th Hole.

A plea agreement was signed Aug. 16 by Garner and his attorney, then on Aug. 18 by U.S. Attorney Richard G. Frohling and Aug. 19 by an assistant U.S. Attorney.

An almost identical plea agreement was signed Aug. 23 by Martinez and his attorney, and then the next day by Frohling and an assistant U.S. Attorney.

A third nearly identical plea agreement was signed Aug. 25, by King, King’s attorney, Frohling and an assistant U.S. attorney.

Attorneys for each of the three men did not reply to requests for comment by press time Friday.

Two other men who allegedly were involved in the looting from CVS, Antoine Eubanks and Anthony Clay, were federally indicted earlier this month.