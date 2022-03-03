Three Milwaukee men arrested after high-speed chase on interstate in Racine County

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three Milwaukee men were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit took place last week on and near Interstate 94.

The men — identified as Lavell L. Payne Jr., 20; Stephon J. Davis, 18; and Isaac C. Greer, 20 — were taken into custody with recommended charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, among others.

A Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Sentra on I-94 near the Highway 20 exit on Feb. 25 at about 2 p.m., according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, the deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. An additional deputy arrived on the scene shortly after. The Sentra fled southbound on I-94. It accelerated to speeds up to 100 mph and exited on Highway 20.

During the pursuit, an additional deputy deployed stop sticks and the Sentra’s tires deflated. The vehicle continued to flee and attempted to enter the Interstate northbound. The Sentra lost control and went into the ditch line on the Highway 20 on-ramp.

The operator fled the vehicle and ran across the Interstate where he was later taken into custody. Two occupants inside of the Nissan remained at the scene and were taken into custody.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Payne and the passengers of the vehicle were identified as Davis and Greer.

Inside the Sentra, deputies obtained a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun, 20 grams (0.71 ounces) of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No deputies or occupants of the Nissan were injured and no accidents resulted due to the pursuit, the RCSO reported.

All three men had charges filed against them Monday.

Payne was charged with three counts of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony vehicle flee/elude officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer.

Davis was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greer was charged with noncriminal marijuana possession.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0