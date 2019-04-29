PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three men from Zion, Ill., have reportedly been arrested in Pleasant Prairie after they allegedly kidnapped a 32-year-old man at gunpoint.
The men have been taken into custody by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, assisted by investigators from the Zion Police Department, according to a news release.
According to the release:
Just after midnight Sunday morning, Pleasant Prairie police responded to a call regarding a civil disturbance in the 7800 block of 88th Avenue (Highway H). During the investigation, police spoke with a 32-year-old Zion man, who said he had been kidnapped by three men in Zion.
He reportedly told police that his alleged kidnappers believed he had been involved in a theft of their property in a Pleasant Prairie home. The three men reportedly took the 32-year-old to retrieve their property from Pleasant Prairie.
According to Pleasant Prairie Police: “Zion Police are also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident and to how it unfolded in Zion.”
The three men were later taken into custody and may face the following charges: kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Two of them also face criminal damage to property charges, as well as criminal trespass to a dwelling.
All three are being held in Kenosha County Jail as they await court proceedings.
Police also said they recovered two vehicles and an “AR style airsoft gun” from the men.
Their identities were not revealed in the news release.
