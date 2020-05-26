Three men shot in four incidents in under four hours on Memorial Day in Racine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Three men were shot in four incidents in under four hours within a two-square mile area on Memorial Day, the Racine Police Department has reported.

As of Tuesday morning, none of the injuries sustained that night were life-threatening, according to the RPD.

First incident

At 8:22 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 600 block of Barker Street. No one appeared to have been hurt, but 24 shell casings were found, police said.

Second incident

At 10:08 p.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Howe Street. One man was found with a gunshot wound, and another man was taken into custody.

Reports from the scanner that night indicated that the Racine County Sheriff's Office assisted with crowd control at the scene and at Ascension All Saints hospital.

Third incident

At 11:30 p.m., an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of South Memorial Drive.

Fourth incident

At 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Rupert Boulevard and Mertens Avenue. An adult man had been shot.

