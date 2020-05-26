Three men shot in four incidents in under four hours on Memorial Day in Racine

RACINE — Three men were shot in four incidents in under four hours within a two-square mile area on Memorial Day, the Racine Police Department has reported.
As of Tuesday morning, none of the injuries sustained that night were life-threatening, according to the RPD.
First incident
At 8:22 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 600 block of Barker Street. No one appeared to have been hurt, but 24 shell casings were found, police said.
Second incident
At 10:08 p.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Howe Street. One man was found with a gunshot wound, and another man was taken into custody.
Reports from the scanner that night indicated that the Racine County Sheriff's Office assisted with crowd control at the scene and at Ascension All Saints hospital.
Third incident
At 11:30 p.m., an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of South Memorial Drive.
Fourth incident
At 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Rupert Boulevard and Mertens Avenue. An adult man had been shot.
Today's mugshots: May 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David D Thompson
David (aka Corel Durant) D Thompson, 2800 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Avery L Upendo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Avery L Upendo, 1700 block of North Main Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Maurice Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice Ward, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Ismet Ameti
Ismet Ameti, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), imitation of controlled substance.
Donald P Frasier
Donald P Frasier, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Esther M McPherson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esther M McPherson, 1000 block of Jackson Place, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eric C Yttri
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric C Yttri, 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Travis P Callow
Travis P Callow, 200 block of Third Street, Racine, armed robbery.
Jose M Colon Ortiz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose M Colon Ortiz, 700 block of Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, battery (great bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Stephen C Hutchins
Stephen C Hutchins, 2100 block of Stonegate Road, Burlington, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Thomas J Kosinski II
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas J Kosinski II, 2700 block of 6 Mile Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Robert C McCarter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert C McCarter, 2200 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.