Three men charged with burglary for stealing radiators from house, fourth suspect ran off

RACINE — Three men were charged with burglary after they allegedly stole cast iron home radiators from a Grand Avenue house.

Both Elijah J. Coulter, 29, of the 1300 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, and Robert L. McAlister, 46, of the 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, were charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.

Phoenix R. Londre, 22, of the 1300 block of North Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:10 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to a burglary in progress report at the 900 block of Grand Avenue where multiple suspects were burglarizing the residence.

Upon arrival, the officer approached the residence and saw four men at the rear of the driveway standing by a pickup truck. The officer called out to the men and, after all four made eye contact with the officer, one of the men ran off. The three other men stayed and said they were helping someone move, but no other information was given. The three were detained and identified as Coulter, Londre and McAlister. In the bed of the truck were cast iron home radiators.

Officers cleared the residence and noticed there was a significant amount of water on the ground and basement level of the home. There were six locations which appeared to have housed the cast iron home radiators found in the truck. The pipes were damaged when the radiators were removed.

McAlister was given a $1,000 cash bond and both Coulter and Londre were given $500 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. All three have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.