Three men charged for alleged involvement in multiple shootings that occurred on Friday
alert

Three men charged for alleged involvement in multiple shootings that occurred on Friday

RACINE — Three men have been charged for multiple shootings that occurred Friday.  

Frank Mosley, 22, of the 3400 block of 75th Street in Kenosha, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jayvion Redmond, 19, who is listed as homeless, has been charged with a felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer. 

Elijah L. Hattix, 19, of the 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 10:22 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of 10th and Grand Avenue for a call of shots fired. The vehicle described in the incident was a gray Honda SUV and the person shooting was described as a Black male wearing a red hoodie.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3 Mile and Erie St. for another report of shots fired with the same vehicle and person in the red hoodie reportedly shooting. An officer arrived and located one 9 mm casing by the parking lot entrance of the 4000 block of Erie Street and seven more casings toward the back entrance of the main lot.

There was significant damage to a red Dodge that was parked where the scene was located. The front passenger window was completely shattered and the door had fresh damage to the middle from projectiles hitting it. The front passenger tire was partially flat and had air hissing from it. The front windshield on the driver's side had spider cracks and the rear passenger door had damage. The damage to the vehicle was consistent with there being multiple shooters.

An officer spoke to a witness who stated she heard five to six shots and observed two young Black males running toward Erie Street. One of them was wearing a red hoodie and appeared to be shooting while running. She described the other suspect as a Black male wearing a white hoodie and said both got into the gray SUV.

At approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, an officer drove to the 3000 block of Webster Street and observed a gray SUV with dark tinted windows turning around in the middle of the roadway. He believed it was the vehicle involved in the shootings. It was discovered that Mosley was the driver and Redmond was the passenger. When Mosley made eye contact with the officer, he immediately pulled the vehicle over and got out and ran inside the residence.

About five to ten people came out and the officer noticed Hattix wearing a red hoodie matching the description. 

Other officers arrived and one stood by Redmond at the passenger door of the vehicle. He asked Redmond if he would step out and he did so, but when the officer started patting him down he ran off before tripping and falling.

When asked if he had a gun, Redmond said he did and told the officer he had it in his shorts pocket. The vehicle was then searched and a Ruger 9 mm was located in a backpack under a seat.

An officer interviewed Hattix who said he was seated in the backseat with another person with Mosley driving and Redmond in the front passenger seat. He said they saw two people they knew and were meeting up to fight. When they got to the parking lot, the other passenger they were with got out while holding the black handgun that was located in the car.

Hattix was holding the gun that was located on Redmond. An argument accelerated and all parties pulled out guns and began to fire. He said he fired one round and then his gun jammed. Another individual fired six to eight rounds and that's what probably hit the car and apartment. Hattix stated the guns belonged to Mosley and Redmond.

Mosley and Redmond were given a cash bond of $20,000 and Hattix was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday. 

The three have a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. They remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the County Jail.

