'Belly' arrests

Keleaf Carothers, left, Oriece Carothers, middle, and Sanjuan Bustamente, right, were arrested Thursday after police found drugs in a vehicle they were traveling in. The three were reportedly recreating the 1998 crime film "Belly." 

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police arrested three men after they were found wearing masks and brandishing a gun inside a vehicle — in which drugs were found — and claimed to be recreating a 1998 crime film.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release. Two men were reportedly wearing masks inside of a Jeep, with one of the men holding a gun.

Officers found and stopped the Jeep. Police determined that the firearm was a replica type BB gun. Police also found a mask, an unknown amount of money and marijuana. The Caledonia Police Department’s K-9 Louie also assisted with the investigation.

The involved individuals told officers that they were recording a reenactment of the 1998 film “Belly,” a film directed by Hype Williams that Mount Pleasant Police says glorifies drug dealing and robberies.

The individuals were identified, arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail, pending filing of the following charges with the Racine District Attorney's Office:

  • Oriece Carothers, 21, of Racine — possession with intent to deliver marijuana and disorderly conduct while armed
  • Keleaf Carothers, 20, of Racine — warrants
  • Sanjuan Bustamente, 39, of Racine — possession of marijuana as a repeat drug offender and a probation hold

