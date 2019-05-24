Try 3 months for $3
'Belly' arrests

From left, Keleaf Carothers, Oriece Carothers and Sanjuan Bustamente were arrested Thursday after police found drugs in a vehicle in which were traveling. The three reportedly said they re-creating the 1998 crime film "Belly." 

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police arrested three men after they were found wearing masks and brandishing a gun inside a vehicle in which drugs were allegedly found.

The suspects claimed to be recreating a 1998 crime film, Mount Pleasant police reported.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun, according to a Police Department news release. Two men were reportedly wearing masks inside a Jeep, with one of the men reportedly holding a gun.

Officers found and stopped the Jeep and determined that the firearm was a replica-type BB gun. Police also found a mask, an unknown amount of money and marijuana. The Caledonia Police Department’s K-9 Louie was called to assist with the investigation.

The involved individuals — Oriece Carothers, 21; Keleaf Carothers, 20; and Sanjuan Bustamente, 39, all from Racine — told police that they were recording a re-enactment of the 1998 film “Belly,” directed by Hype Williams, which reportedly glorifies drug dealing and robberies.

As of Friday afternoon, Keleaf Carothers remained in custody on a $500 signature bond from a previous possession of marijuana charge. Oriece Carothers and Bustamente were cited for marijuana possession.

