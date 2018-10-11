RACINE — Three people, including two teens, were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday involving three vehicles at West Boulevard and Wright Avenue.
An eyewitness and one of the vehicle occupants said that the three cars were heading south on West Boulevard, behind Our Lady of Grace Academy, 1425 Grove Ave., when the accident occurred just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
A Lincoln MKX was stopped at the intersection of Wright Avenue with a Dodge Caravan minivan behind it, containing an adult female driver and three teenage girls who had reportedly just left open gym at Park High School. A Chrysler PT Cruiser did not stop in time and crashed into the back of the Caravan, which was pushed forward into the MKX.
The damage to the MKX was minimal, its driver said, while airbags had been deployed in the PT Cruiser. No one in either vehicle was taken to the hospital.
However, two teenage girls and the driver were taken to the hospital from the Caravan, which sustained significant damage to its rear, including a taillight hanging loose from its mooring. One of the girls was complaining of leg pain and the driver said she hurt the back of her neck, according to eyewitness Treva Anderson, 45.
Anderson said that she lives at the corner of Wright and West and was standing in her front yard when she saw the accident occur. She also coincidentally knew the occupants of the Caravan.
“This intersection is very busy with accidents,” Anderson told The Journal Times.
The intersection straddles the border between Racine’s ninth and 13th districts, represented by Terry McCarthy and James Morgenroth, respectively.
She said that her alderman has been notified of the accidents and the city has started tracking the number of cars that go through the intersection, “but still nothing” has changed.
There is a four-way stop at the intersection currently with a few streetlights nearby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.