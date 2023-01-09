Three Illinois residents charged in retail theft at Menards

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three Illinois residents have been charged in a retail theft at Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.

Mariha D. Evans, 17, of Zion, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

Both Sariya Q. Ross, 18, of Zion, and Jenisa L. Moore, 20, of Park City, Illinois, were charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road for a shoplifting. There were three suspects.

Upon arrival, the officer saw one of the suspects trying to leave the store. She was identified as Evans. She was told she needed to go to the loss prevention office but she refused.

While officers were dealing with Evans, they saw another suspect, identified as Moore, who denied stealing anything. Found near the door was the third suspect, Ross, who was also escorted to the loss prevention office.

An employee said that on Jan. 1 he was told by the Menards in Kenosha that there were outstanding suspects from a felony retail theft at the store. The three came into his store and he recognized them as matching the description given by the Kenosha Menards.

He saw Moore concealing an electric door lock in Evans’s bag. Ross was seen walking up and down the aisles as lookout. Moore took a second lock and concealed it in the bag again.

At this point, he approached them, and Ross exited the store. Evans attempted to throw her bag and leave but then officers arrived. The total amount of merchandise in the bag was $558.

Evans, Ross and Moore were all given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. All three have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 6, 2023 Today's mugshots: Jan. 6 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Sariya Q. Ross NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Sariya Q. Ross, Zion, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Brianna A. Sarson Brianna A. Sarson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. Deandre L. Willis Deandre L. Willis, 2400 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Faith M. Fisher Faith M. Fisher, 1900 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Mariha D. Evans NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Mariha D. Evans, Zion, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), resisting an officer. Laron Tierre Holland Jr. Laron Tierre Holland Jr., 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling. Rashantie T. King Rashantie T. King, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping. Neil V. Loomis NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Neil V. Loomis, 1700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Jenisa L. Moore Jenisa L. Moore, Park City, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).