 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Illinois residents charged in retail theft at Menards

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three Illinois residents have been charged in a retail theft at Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.

A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said. A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, during an encounter Thursday at the man's home in the Hermitage neighborhood, agency spokesman Don Aaron said. Officers had gone to the home to arrest Capps on warrants charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, Aaron said. His 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter told police he had held them in the home at gunpoint early Thursday, police said. "The victims said that Capps awakened them at 3 a.m., gathered them in the living room at gunpoint and refused to allow them to leave," Aaron said. They told police he repeatedly threatened to kill them if they tried to call anyone, but they were able to escape when he fell asleep. They went to police and arrest warrants were issued in the afternoon, Aaron said. When three SWAT officers went to the home arrest Capps, he opened the front door armed with a pistol and Officer Kendall Coon yelled at him to show his hands, Aaron said. "Officer Coon deemed that Capps' movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired," Aaron said. Capps died at the scene.

Mariha D. Evans, 17, of Zion, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

Jenisa Moore

Moore

Both Sariya Q. Ross, 18, of Zion, and Jenisa L. Moore, 20, of Park City, Illinois, were charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road for a shoplifting. There were three suspects.

Upon arrival, the officer saw one of the suspects trying to leave the store. She was identified as Evans. She was told she needed to go to the loss prevention office but she refused.

People are also reading…

While officers were dealing with Evans, they saw another suspect, identified as Moore, who denied stealing anything. Found near the door was the third suspect, Ross, who was also escorted to the loss prevention office.

An employee said that on Jan. 1 he was told by the Menards in Kenosha that there were outstanding suspects from a felony retail theft at the store. The three came into his store and he recognized them as matching the description given by the Kenosha Menards.

He saw Moore concealing an electric door lock in Evans’s bag. Ross was seen walking up and down the aisles as lookout. Moore took a second lock and concealed it in the bag again.

At this point, he approached them, and Ross exited the store. Evans attempted to throw her bag and leave but then officers arrived. The total amount of merchandise in the bag was $558.

Evans, Ross and Moore were all given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. All three have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

Trial of alleged North Beach shooter moved to June over lengthy witness list

Trial of alleged North Beach shooter moved to June over lengthy witness list

Thomas C. Burton Jr., 19, one of the alleged participants of the June 2020 North Beach shootout between rival gangs, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday where the defense asked the court for more time to prepare for trial after the state indicated its witness list now contained 100 potential witnesses. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News