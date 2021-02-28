Three drunk drivers all crash into each other in Mount Pleasant after 2 a.m. Sunday, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three cars driven by drunk drivers crashed into each other at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

All three men have been arrested, and at least one — whose SUV ended up being fully engulfed in fire — was treated at the hospital.

According to the narrative provided by the MPPD Sunday morning:

At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a Ford F250 pickup truck was heading southbound on Highway 32. It drifted into the northbound lane, heading straight for a GMC Yukon SUV. The driver of the Yukon attempted to swerve to avoid the oncoming pickup but was still hit head-on.

Moments later, a Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound on Highway 32 hit the pickup truck.

The Yukon ended up catching fire “due to the severity of the collision,” the MPPD reported and was fully engulfed by the time officers arrived.

When officers arrived, they identified that no one was still in the on-fire Yukon, because the driver had fled the scene. He was later found at Ascension All Saints Hospital.