Three drunk drivers all crash into each other in Mount Pleasant after 2 a.m. Sunday, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three cars driven by drunk drivers crashed into each other at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
All three men have been arrested, and at least one — whose SUV ended up being fully engulfed in fire — was treated at the hospital.
According to the narrative provided by the MPPD Sunday morning:
At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a Ford F250 pickup truck was heading southbound on Highway 32. It drifted into the northbound lane, heading straight for a GMC Yukon SUV. The driver of the Yukon attempted to swerve to avoid the oncoming pickup but was still hit head-on.
Moments later, a Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound on Highway 32 hit the pickup truck.
The Yukon ended up catching fire “due to the severity of the collision,” the MPPD reported and was fully engulfed by the time officers arrived.
When officers arrived, they identified that no one was still in the on-fire Yukon, because the driver had fled the scene. He was later found at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
The drivers of the Ford F250 and the Chevy Equinox remained on scene, but both “showed signs of impairment” and were arrested on suspicion of OWI.
The driver of the F250 was identified as Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, a 56-year-old from Racine. The other two arrested were identified as Christopher Sanchez, 33 of Racine, and Herbert Aguirre-Lopez, 45 of Kenosha. Sanchez and Herbrechtsmeir are expected to be charged with their first OWI offenses, with Aguirre-Lopez expected to be charged with his third OWI. Herbrechtsmeir may also face an offense for driving the wrong way on a highway.
Traffic in the area was shut down for several hours, but was cleared by 5:30 a.m., according to the MPPD, which was assisted by the South Shore Fire Department and the Racine County Highway Department.
As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the crash remained under investigation.