Three dead in Rochester were father, mother and son who lived in the home

+6 Three dead in Rochester | Sheriff refers to Friday's 'critical incident' as 'A senseless tragedy' Three people were found dead, two for "some time" and one from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in a Village of Rochester home Friday, according to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

ROCHESTER — The Racine County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three people found dead Friday in a home on the 400 block of North State Street in Rochester were the couple and their son who lived in the home.

They are Terrence G. Vinz, 65; Debra A. Meaguer, 62; and Matthew T. Vinz, 30.

According to what Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told members of the press Friday, Terrence Vinz and Meaguer were found in the garage and appeared "to have been deceased for some time.”

Matthew Vinz, who appeared to have recently shot himself, was found in the basement. Schmaling said Friday that investigators believed the man in the basement, now identified as Matthew Vinz, was responsible for the other two deaths.

The causes of death for Terrence Vinz and Meaguer have not yet been released.

Deputies arrived at the home Friday morning to perform a welfare check after a family member called in from out of state. When they entered the home, they reported hearing a single gunshot, leading to an hourslong lockdown of the neighborhood as crisis negotiators tried to make contact with those inside.