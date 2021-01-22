 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three dead in Rochester | Sheriff refers to Friday's 'critical incident' as 'A senseless tragedy'
topical alert featured
'A senseless tragedy'

Three dead in Rochester | Sheriff refers to Friday's 'critical incident' as 'A senseless tragedy'

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_5463.JPG

Several Racine County armored law enforcement vehicles and officers carrying long guns were in the area surrounding the Rochester Public Library and Rochester Village Hall Friday afternoon for what the Racine County Sheriff's Office described as a "critical event."

ROCHESTER — Three people were found dead, two “for a significant period of time” and one from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in a Village of Rochester home on Friday, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

“This is a very sad, tragic and unfortunate day,” Schmaling said, calling the deaths “a senseless tragedy.”

The neighborhood surrounding the home, which includes the Rochester Village Hall and Rochester Public Library, was locked down throughout Friday afternoon. Neighbors were told to “shelter in place” with some saying on social media they were taking shelter in their basements throughout the afternoon after they received a warning via an automated phone call from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are at a developing critical event in Rochester, WI. near the Library. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Racine County Sheriffs Office on Friday, January 22, 2021
IMG_5443.JPG

A Rochester Volunteer Fire Company ambulance was among the emergency vehicles in the residential area surrounding Rochester Public Library, 208 W. Spring St., at 2 p.m. Friday following reports of a "critical incident" in the neighborhood.

Deputies in tactical gear, armed with long guns, and armored vehicles patrolled the area. An ambulance was parked in the library’s parking lot.

Although some streets in the area were blocked off, traffic along Spring Street continued unabated.

An early afternoon Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office warned the public to stay away from the neighborhood for the time being.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After 5 p.m., police scanner reports indicated that law enforcement was still gathering evidence in regard to the situation.

By nightfall, Schmaling said that he did not believe any threat to the public remained.

Here’s what we know

Schmaling said during a news conference late Friday afternoon that deputies received a call after 9 a.m. Friday to check on the well-being of the occupants of a home on the 400 block of North State Street in Rochester. Schmaling said that there were three known residents of the home: a 30-year-old man and his parents.

He did not confirm if the three dead included any or all of those three people, and their names were not released.

When deputies entered the home, they reported hearing a gunshot.

“For safety reasons, deputies immediately took a tactical position and immediately created a safe perimeter around the home,” a release from RCSO stated.

Throughout the day, Schmaling said that crisis negotiators attempted to make contact with those inside the home verbally, via phone, social media, a drone and “tactical robots,” but never made contact.

Upon entering the home, the bodies of a man and a woman who had been dead “for some time” were discovered in the garage. In the basement, a male was found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Scott Williams and Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

JournalTimes.com

For more on this story, go to JournalTimes.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News