RACINE COUNTY — Multiple accidents in quick succession at different spots in the eastern part of the county kept emergency responders busy Friday afternoon between 3 and 5 p.m.
The most serious crash occurred just north of Sunnyslope and Mariner drives in Mount Pleasant. Three vehicles were involved and two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was a pedestrian who had been pinned between two cars.
In the moments leading up to the crash, a man was standing in the bike lane of Sunnyslope Drive just north of its intersection with Mariner and was talking to the driver of a parked Ford Fiesta, according to witness Steven Brogan, who was the passenger in the Fiesta.
A Honda Fit parked behind the Fiesta and facing northbound, pulled into the street and collided with a Honda Elantra that was traveling northbound. The impact sent the Fit toward the driver-side door of the Fiesta, pinning the pedestrian between the Fit and the Fiesta, according to Brogan.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. So was the driver of the Honda Fit, who suffered an arm injury. Sergeant Chris Paulson with MPPD checked in on them at the hospital and said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Other incidents
Another crash occurred at the intersection of Indiana Street and Washington Avenue, in which an Audi sustained heavy front-end damage after colliding with a Chevy Impala near its passenger door.
The third crash occurred at the busy intersection of Spring Street and Osborne Boulevard. A motorcyclist was injured while reportedly turning left onto Osborne, at the intersection adjacent to Ascension All Saints Hospital. The motorcycle appeared to have collided with a Toyota Camry that was pulling up to the stoplight, which sent the motorcyclist to the ground.
The front of the Camry appeared dented on the driver’s side, and its driver was uninjured.
The motorcyclist was placed in a neck brace and transported by ambulance to the hospital.
